11th Annual Eclectic Music Festival and Arts Crawl Slated April 27

By Terry Miller

The Eclectic Music Festival and Arts Crawl returns to South Pasadena city streets and this time, organizers have turned the volume up to 11 to coin Spinal Tap’s famous line.

Timing couldn’t be better for the festival’s 11th year, as two major music events in Pasadena’s Rose Bowl have been postponed. The Rolling Stones had to postpone their U.S. tour which included The Rose Bowl due to Sir Mick Jagger’s heart valve replacement…No worries “I’m on the mend, “Jagger said in a tweet post-surgery. The other major event, The Arroyo Fest, has also been postponed.

Not to worry, as South Pasadena has got you covered for a great spring plethora of musical talent all within one day. Lots of great local talent and some big names truly spell out a hit for this year’s Eclectic Fest.

Last year, a record-breaking 60 acts performed on multiple stages around town. There’s an Arts Crawl featuring art venues, food and beverages available all over town, a collection of artisans offering special wares, and an opportunity to meet the merchants and restaurants in South Pasadena.

The Eclectic Music Festival began 11 years ago as a very small neighborhood event – a few local bands playing at a small stage in a parking lot, according to Laurie Wheeler President and CEO of South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce. “Everyone agreed that this was a great event and it should happen again. So, each year, the Eclectic has grown in popularity and size. It still has its roots in the community, many of the musicians and other artists are local, the merchants participate by programming special events in their places of business, and we encourage residents to get together with friends, neighbors, family to enjoy this free, family friendly event,” Wheeler told Beacon Media News.

Grammy-nominated Gin Blossoms headline the 2019 festival with their fusion of melodic rock, pop, folk and country elements that have helped pave the way for the modern rock music of today. The festival features a wide array of talent from the local area, including jazz, rock, folk music and more.

A projected 50 acts hope to appear on multiple stages throughout an expanded festival area conveniently located by the METRO light rail Gold Line station at Mission Street and Meridian St. Mission St. will be closed this year between Meridian St. and Fair Oaks Ave.

The Eclectic’s full lineup is still being confirmed. Refer to TheEclectic.Rocks for the latest updates on performance schedules, free parking and street closures.

In addition to the diverse array of music, festival-goers can enjoy visiting local merchants and the booths of local artisans. Refreshments will be available in the festival’s beer and wine garden, at local restaurants and from participating food trucks.

In a new feature this year, a VIP Zone will allow access to a private reserved area at the corner of Mission Street and Fairview Street, in a location central to various stages and the Artisans’ Alley. VIP Zone ticketholders will receive wristbands enabling them to come and go from the reserved area throughout the festival. The special area will feature cocktail tables and chairs as well as bright orange Eclectic Music Festival goodie bags with tickets for beer and wine, among other gift items.

A limited number of VIP Zone tickets will be sold for $50 each online at TheElectic.Rocks. Online ticket sales will close when sold out or on Friday, April 26. Any remaining tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Diamond Ave. ticket booth when the festival opens at 3 p.m. on April 27.

Produced by the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with DeepMix Entertainment as well as the City of South Pasadena, The Eclectic is a collaboration with local organizations including Friends of the South Pasadena Library, South Pasadena Music Center and Conservatory, and SPARC – South Pasadena Arts Council. Dozens of volunteers generously contribute time and talent to staff several Information Centers, oversee the beer and wine garden, help with setup and much more.

Hosted by the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, the family-friendly event is offered again this year free of charge from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Donations to The Eclectic Friends of the Arts in South Pasadena, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, will help keep the festival free to all attendees. Information about making a donation is available online at TheEclectic.Rocks.