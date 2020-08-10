First Virtual PaleyFest LA Available to View on YouTube

The Paley Center for Media has announced that PaleyFest LA, the country’s premier television festival, is virtual for the first time and will be available for view starting Monday on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel. These programs are free to view and sponsored by Citi.

The Virtual PaleyFest LA selections include: Netflix’s “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” YouTube’s “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” FX on Hulu’s “Mrs. America,” Pop TV’s “One Day at a Time,” Starz’s “Outlander,” Netflix’s “Ozark,” and Netflix’s “Queer Eye.”

Additionally, Citi cardmembers and Paley Center Members can view an exclusive conversation with the cast and creative team from Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek,” as they reflect on their sixth and final season.

“We’re so pleased to present PaleyFest LA virtually for the first time through our Paley YouTube channel,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president & CEO. “Television fans can enjoy this binge worthy lineup of programs featuring the television shows they’ve come to love all from the comfort of home.”

PaleyFest supports the Paley Center’s many education initiatives including education workshops serving 10,000 youth annually, the Paley Impact series which features programs centered around today’s most pressing social issues and the role of media in our society, and the continued preservation of the Paley Archive, featuring 160,000 historically significant television and radio programs.

Virtual PaleyFest LA Lineup:

Dolly Parton & Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings:

Dolly Parton, executive producer, Sam Haskell, executive producer, Kathleen Turner (Miss Mary Shaw), and Ginnifer Goodwin (Genevieve Carson).

Moderated by Jim Halterman, west coast bureau chief, from TV Guide Magazine/TV Insider.

Justin Bieber: Seasons:

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Michael D. Ratner, director, Scooter Braun, executive producer, Allison Kaye, Poo Bear, Josh Gudwin, Joe Termini, Ryan Good, and Alex Piper.

Moderated by Shirley Halperin from Variety.

Late Night with Seth Meyers:

Seth Meyers, host, Mike Shoemaker, producer, Alex Baze, head writer & producer, Sal Gentile, supervising producer & closer look supervising writer, Amber Ruffin, writer, and Jenny Hagel, writer.

Moderated by Meredith Blake from the Los Angeles Times.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel:

Amy Sherman Palladino, creator & executive producer, Daniel Palladino, executive producer, Rachel Brosnahan (Miriam “Midge” Maisel), Alex Borstein (Susie Myerson), Tony Shalhoub (Abe Weissman), Marin Hinkle (Rose Weissman), Michael Zegen (Joel Maisel), Kevin Pollak (Moishe Maisel), Caroline Aaron (Shirley Maisel), Jane Lynch (Sophie Lennon), Luke Kirby (Lenny Bruce), LeRoy McClain (Shy Baldwin), Stephanie Hsu, (Mei), and Sterling K. Brown (Reggie).

Moderator: Jessica Radloff, west coast editor, from Glamour.

Mrs. America:

Cate Blanchett (Phyllis Schlafly), executive producer, Rose Byrne (Gloria Steinem), Uzo Aduba (Shirley Chisholm), Sarah Paulson (Alice Macray), Margo Martindale (Bella Abzug), Ari Graynor (Brenda Feigen-Fasteau), John Slattery (Fred Schlafly), Dahvi Waller, creator, executive producer, showrunner, & writer, Stacey Sher, executive producer, Ryan Fleck, executive producer & director, and Coco Francini, executive producer.

Moderated by Martha Raddatz, ABC News’ chief global affairs correspondent.

One Day at a Time:

Mike Royce, executive producer, Brent Miller, executive producer, Gloria Calderon Kellett, executive producer, Justina Machado (Penelope Alvarez), Rita Moreno (Lydia Riera), Isabella Gomez (Elena Alvarez), Marcel Ruiz (Alex Alvarez), Todd Grinnell (Pat Schneider), Stephen Tobolowsky (Dr. Leslie Berkowitz), India de Beaufort (Avery), Sheridan Pierce (Syd), Ed Quinn (Max Ferraro), Raquel Justice (Nora).

Moderated by Stacey Abrams, founder, Fair Fight.

Outlander:

Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Fraser MacKenzie), Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie), Diana Gabaldon, Author, Maril Davis, executive producer, and Matthew B. Roberts, executive producer.

Moderator: Kate Hahn, TV Guide Magazine.

Ozark:

Jason Bateman (Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde), executive producer, Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Julia Garner (Ruth), Janet McTeer (Helen Pierce), Tom Pelphrey (Ben Davis), and Chris Mundy, executive producer.

Moderator: Dave Karger, host, Turner Classic Movies; special correspondent, IMDb.

Queer Eye:

Bobby Berk, host, Karamo Brown, host, Tan France, host, Antoni Porowski, host, and Jonathan Van Ness, host.

Moderated by Patrick Gomez, editor in chief, A.V. Club.

Members Only Event

Schitt’s Creek:

Dan Levy (David Rose), co-creator & executive producer, Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose), co-creator & executive producer, Catherine O’Hara (Moira Rose), consulting producer, and Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose).

Moderated by Patrick Gomez, editor in chief, A.V. Club.

For more information, visit paleyfest.org.