How to Attend an Exclusive Drive-In Screening and Experience of ‘The Croods: A New Age’

In anticipation of the release of DreamWorks Animation’s new comedy adventure “The Croods: A New Age,” Universal Pictures invites families to a free drive-in screening of the film at Universal CityWalk Hollywood. Reservations are required.

The drive-in screening will be shown on a giant LED screen, visible by day and night. Before the film begins, guests will be treated to an exclusive pre-show, featuring DreamWorks Animation content and a snack box, courtesy of Universal CityWalk. Guests will also have the flexibility to leave their cars and visit Universal CityWalk to purchase additional food and beverages.

Prior to the screening, guests will be invited to preview the world of The Croods, with an immersive experience that features recreations of the film’s most exciting locations and characters, including the elaborate Treehouse, the Monkey Lair, the Thunder Sisters and so much more. The experience offers guests multiple interactive opportunities for fantastic photo ops, all without leaving the security of their cars.

Screenings will be held twice daily at 3 and 6 p.m. from Nov. 19-24 at Universisal CityWalk (1000 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608).

Each screening is limited to a maximum of 100 cars, and reservations are required. To attend, guests must secure a reservation at Eventbrite. Reservations are confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis.

A ticket price of $10 per car is required to reserve a ticket. Universal Pictures will donate $10 for each ticket reserved to Feeding America with a maximum donation of $9,000.

Universal CityWalk Health and Safety Guidelines

All Universal guests are urged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and conduct temperature checks prior to their arrival. Guests should evaluate their own risk before they visit, and it is not recommended that older adults or individuals at high-risk with serious underlying medical conditions visit. People who are asymptomatic can still spread COVID-19 if they are infected. Any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to COVID-19 and Universal cannot guarantee guests will not be exposed during their visit. For information on CDC guidelines, click here. Due to the evolving nature of this situation, details are subject to change without notice.

About “The Croods: A New Age”

The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family.

The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans.

The Bettermans (emphasis on the “better”)—with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family.

Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together.