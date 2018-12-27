How to View the Floats After the Parade

Post Parade: A Showcase of Floats allows visitors to walk within feet of the floral and animated masterpieces parked along a 2-mile route on Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards in Pasadena. Come rain or shine, take a closer look at the design and workmanship that went into each float entry and learn more about the float process from Tournament volunteers on hand.

You can view the floats starting Jan. 1 from 1-5 p.m. but remember that ticket sales end at 3 p.m. and that last entry is at 4 p.m. On Jan. 2 there will be a special slot reserved for seniors and disabled visitors from 7-9 a.m. The rest of the public is welcome from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For security purposes, all bags will be inspected at the gates. To expedite entry, clear bags no larger than 12x6x12 inches are highly recommended.

It is expected that close to 150,000 visitors will tour the Post Parade: A Showcase of Floats making parking even more limited than usual. To accommodate float viewers and to make each visit more enjoyable, the Tournament of Roses Association provides free shuttle service from two Park & Ride locations in Pasadena. Guests using shuttles enter the event through a priority line.

To access the Park & Ride Lot at Pasadena City College (PCC) located at 1570 E. Colorado Blvd. enter off Del Mar Boulevard or Bonnie near the corner of Hill Avenue. This site will operate shuttles on Jan. 1 starting at 12:30 p.m. with the final shuttle departing at 2:30 p.m. On Jan. 2 shuttles will operate from 6:30-9 a.m. for seniors and disable visitors and from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all other visitors.

On Jan. 2 visitors also have the option of accessing the Park & Ride Lot at Rose Bowl Stadium’s Lot B. Shuttles will operate on the same schedule as the ones at PCC.

To avoid parking and traffic delays you can take the Metro Gold Line to the Sierra Madre Villa Gold Line Station and take the MTA offered shuttle on the first level of the parking strutcture to the Post Parade venue. On Jan. 1 Shuttle service from the station to the venue will run from 12:30-3:30. Shuttle service from the Post Parade area back to the Sierra Madre Villa Station will continue until 5:30 p.m. On Jan. 2, shuttle service from the station to Post Parade Park will begin at 6:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. Service from the Post Parade venue back to Sierra Madre Villa Station will continue until 5:30 p.m.

The shuttle is free with valid Metro fare on TAP card; otherwise, regular fares apply. Call (877) 793-9911 for more information about the shuttles, viewing hours and admission fees.

Ticket booths will sell admission tickets at Park & Ride locations from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 and from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 with 6:30-9 a.m. reserved for seniors and disabled visitors. Advance tickets are also available through Sharp Seating Company at (626) 795-4171 or SharpSeating.com.