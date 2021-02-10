‘Immersive Van Gogh’ Exhibit to Make Its Mark in the Heart of L.A.

Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums brings its worldwide sensation, “Immersive Van Gogh,” to the heart of L.A. for the first time ever. The exhibition encourages guests to experience the awe-inspiring works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh through 500,000 cubic feet of immersive projections, 60,600 frames of video and 90,000,000 pixels. The Los Angeles site will be the company’s fourth location, following the successful on-going exhibits in Toronto, Canada, San Francisco, and Chicago. Pre-sale tickets are now available at immersivevangogh.com for the exhibition’s opening on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Public sale starts on Feb. 13.

Following a sold-out run in Toronto, “Immersive Van Gogh” will be making its mark at a secret location, soon to be announced. The striking digital art exhibition invites audiences to “step inside” the legendary works of van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination. Featuring projections that illuminate the mind of the artistic genius, the exhibition will feature a curated selection of images from Van Gogh’s lifetime catalog of masterpieces, including Mangeurs de Pommes de Terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889). Paintings will be presented as to how the artist first saw the scenes, based on an active life and moving landscapes turned into sharp yet sweeping brush strokes.

The hour-long, timed-entry, walk-through experience is designed with health and safety as a priority. Capacity will be limited in accordance with the City of Los Angeles’ safety protocols. Additional safety precautions include touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers throughout the venue, and digitally projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. All guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit.

Designed by Creative Director and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, the exhibit contains original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi and Vittorio Guidotti as the art director. Siccardi immersive productions in Paris have been seen by over 2 million visitors and were featured on the Netflix TV show “Emily in Paris,” episode 5.

“Over 200,000 guests have seen ‘Immersive Van Gogh’ in small, socially-distanced safe groups. It is an honor to bring the arts back into peoples’ lives during these times,” adds Co-Producer Corey Ross.

“Despite being unknown throughout his life, Van Gogh’s artwork has created a lasting impact through its emotional richness and simple beauty,” said Siccardi. “Both myself and Luca Longobardi are very excited to visit Los Angeles and once again bring Van Gogh’s legacy to life in a way that is unique to the city.”