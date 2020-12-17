Lythgoe Family Panto Hosts Virtual Sing-Along to Benefit Children’s Hospital L.A.

Lythgoe Family Panto (LFP), presents a virtual at-home sing-along concert “Carols For Kids,” benefiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), and featuring stars from a decade of Lythgoe Family productions.

The event will premiere in the U.S. on Sunday at 5 p.m. and will be on demand for seven days with each donation. Tickets start at a $20 donation and 100% of proceeds will go CHLA. You can purchase tickets to this virtual sing along online at: bit.ly/33Wu87j.

“Carols For Kids” will feature stars from “A Snow White Christmas,” “Peter Pan and Tinkerbell,” “A Pirates Christmas,” “A Cinderella Christmas,” “Sleeping Beauty and Her Winter Knight,” “Aladdin and His Winter Wish,” “The Wonderful Winter of Oz,” and “Beauty and The Beast: A Christmas Rose.”

Featured Panto alumni includes: Marissa Jaret Winokur (“Hairspray”), Shoshana Bean (“Waitress”), James Snyder (“Harry Potter and The Cursed Child”), Curt Hanson (“Wicked”), Joely Fisher (“Cabaret”), Lindsay Pearce (“Wicked”), Tamyra Gray (“Once On This Island”), Diana DeGarmo (“Hair”), Bruce Vilanch (“Hairspray”), Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (“Hadestown”), Jennifer Leigh Warren (“Little Shop of Horrors”), Garret Clayton (“Hairspray Live!”), Lauren Taylor (“Best Friends Whenever”), Ben Giroux (“Henry Danger”), Debbie Gravitte (“Jerome Robbin’s Broadway”), Marina Sirtis (“Star Trek”), Richard Karn (“Home Improvement”), Kira Kosarin (“The Thundermans”), Morgan Fairchild (“Friends”), Dakota Lotus (“Coop and Cami Ask The World”), Ty Taylor (“Songs For A New World”), Jared Gertner (“The Book of Mormon”), Isaiah Morgan (“Kids Bop”), Auggie Maturo (“Girl Meets World”), Olivia Sanabia (“Coop and Cami Ask The World”), Cozi Zuehlsdorff (“Freaky Friday”), Clarice Ordaz (“La La Land”), Josh Adamson (“Taboo”), Jeff Sumner (“Disney’s Aladdin”), Jay Donnell (“Once On This Island”), David Osmond (“Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”), Riley Costello (“Peter Pan 360”), Jonathan Meza (“The Jumpitz”), Roland Ruzinek (“The Producers”), Mark Edgar Stevens (“A Cinderella Christmas”), Nigel Lythgoe (“So You Think You Can Dance”), Bruno Tonioli (“Dancing With The Stars”), plus special appearances from Snow White, Cinderella and the jolliest man on earth, Santa Claus.

This virtual sing-along concert will be produced by The Lythgoe Family with musical arrangements and direction by Michael Orland.

The Lythgoe family is dedicated to serving CHLA on behalf of their son, Leo Lythgoe, who is an outpatient at the hospital. It is Leo’s and the Lythgoe Family’s wish to give back this holiday season to this incredible hospital.