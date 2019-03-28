Pasadena Playhouse Announces London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art Summer Acting Intensive

Entirely practical, challenging and fast-paced, this two-week course is ideal for students wishing to become more confident in performing classical works from Shakespeare’s Elizabethan and Jacobean periods. Combining scene study with technical classes in movement and voice, it leads to a greater understanding of the challenges involved in working with classical texts. It is taught by the same tutors who lead London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art’s (LAMDA) full-time courses, giving participants a taste of the LAMDA experience and British conservatory training. The course will be taught by Judith Phillips, head of voice LAMDA; and Vik Sivalingam, senior acting tutor LAMDA; among others.

The minimum entry age for the Playhouse Summer Acting Intensive course is 18. Acceptance into the course will be given to individuals who have some acting experience. To apply for the program, please fill out the online application form here no later than April 30, 2019 by midnight PST.

Qualified applicants will be scheduled for an audition. All applicants must prepare two contrasting monologues (no longer than 3 minutes each) from classical texts. Auditions will be held at Pasadena Playhouse. Applicants should be ready for their audition when they submit their application. All applicants must be seen in person for their audition. Taped auditions will not be accepted.

Tuition may be paid in full or by installment. Pasadena Playhouse will offer a limited number of scholarships for students who express need. Students may apply for financial assistance through an essay-based application. A limited amount of students will be awarded based upon financial need, merit and talent.

For further information, please contact Dionna Daniel (ddaniel@pasadenaplayhouse), Pasadena Playhouse community engagement & learning programs manager.