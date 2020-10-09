Pasadena Tournament of Roses Holds Dia de los Muertos Art Competition

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has announced its first-ever Dia de los Muertos art competition, a celebration of art. In partnership with Concamin, EWomenMX, Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles and the Roybal Foundation, the Tournament of Roses will award scholarships and gift cards to three winners in three age categories: 4-8, 9-13 and 14-18.

A tradition in Mexico that goes back more than 3,000 years, Dia le los Muertos is a celebration of life and death. The holiday spans two-days during which it is believed that the spirit world and the real world become one, even if only for a moment. As an organization that’s all about a rose, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses can appreciate that the marigold holds such a prestigious place in this celebration.

Submissions are due by noon on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Winners will be announced on Monday, Nov. 2.

To enter, you must be between the ages of 4 and 18. Your masterpiece can take any shape or form, as long as it celebrates, reflects and honors the traditions of Dia de los Muertos.

A few ideas of what you can create and submit:

Construct an ofrenda (altar). ​​​​

Build a visual art presentation​​.

Create a floral arrangement​​​​.

Make and decorate a Sugar Skull.

Make a traditional Dia de los Muertos costume.

Write a literary calavera.

Paint a face with traditional Dia de los Muertos makeup​.

Create an art piece featuring marigolds and/or monarch butterflies.

For submission details, visit tournamentofroses.com/about/diadelosmuertos.