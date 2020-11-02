Sierra Madre Playhouse’s Off the Page Presents ‘The Realistic Joneses’ in November

Virtual Off the Page, the series of virtual staged readings presented online by Sierra Madre Playhouse, next presents streamed performances of “The Realistic Joneses” by Will Eno. The reading will be accessible online via the streaming service of ShowTix4U on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at 7 p.m. PST and on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. PST. Running time is approximately 1 hour 50 minutes. This event is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted.

In “The Realistic Joneses,” we meet Bob and Jennifer and their new neighbors, John and Pony, two suburban couples who have even more in common than their identical homes and their shared last names. As their relationships begin to irrevocably intertwine, the Joneses must decide between their idyllic fantasies and their imperfect realities. This contemporary comedy explores how our joys and sorrows — and how we choose to face them — can come to define our lives.

After registering at showtix4u.com/event-details/42128, participants will be sent a link to access the show at the appointed time. Reservations are limited, so reserve early. If you need assistance, contact info@sierramdreplayhouse.org.

There will also be a live post-show discussion with director Scott Alan Smith and his cast, actors Leandro Cano, Cherish Monique Duke, Christian Lebano and Elizabeth Sampson. This will be immediately following the second show, on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. PST, as a Zoom webinar. To register for the discussion, go to ci.ovationtix.com/35040/production/1033725.

You can support Sierra Madre Playhouse, a nonprofit arts organization, with donations at ci.ovationtix.com/35040/store/donations.