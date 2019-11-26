The Big One Is Back With ‘The Greatest of Ease’ Bringing Acrobats, Daredevils and Flying Trapeze

By popular demand, Circus Vargas is returning to Arcadia for one more weekend of fun at Santa Anita Park on Nov. 29 – Dec. 2

Runaway with the circus, for two unforgettable hours of nonstop action and Conadventure, as we transport you back through the ages of circus history and tradition. A magnificent, mega-hit production guaranteed to thrill and enchant children of all ages, only at Circus Vargas, where memories are made and cherished for a lifetime.

Always fun for the entire family, Circus Vargas’ incredible new 2019 production highlights an amazing cast of world-renowned performers. Death-defying acrobats, daredevils, aerialists, jugglers, contortionists, clowns, motorcycles and more.

Arrive 30 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling and balancing to name a few. Meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance. Capture the fun by posing for pictures or selfies with your favorite cast members, all part of an unforgettable Circus Vargas experience.

For Circus Vargas performance dates, times and to purchase tickets, visit circusvargas.com, call (877) GOTFUN-1 (468-3861) or visit the box office. Follow Circus Vargas on Facebook and Twitter for updates, discounts and behind the scenes video.