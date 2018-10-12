Young Frankenstein Is Alive at the Mission Playhouse

Broadway, TV and Film star Adam Wylie electrifies as Frederick Frankenstein, in San Gabriel Valley Music Theatre’s production of the Mel Brooks musical Young Frankenstein coming to the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse on October 20 and October 21. Broadway National and International touring stars Joe Abraham, Katie Perry, and Christine Negherbon round out an all-star cast, as Dr. Frankenstein journeys back into the mysterious laboratory and exclaims “It’s Alive”! Directed by Ray Rochelle, this show will have you in stitches with laughter and tapping your feet to such hits as The Transylvania Mania, He Vas My Boyfriend, and the show-stopping number Puttin’ on the Ritz with choreography by legendary choreographer Rikki Lugo.

Maestro Richard Allen leads a professional orchestra, in this wickedly inspired tale of Frankenstein based on the Oscar-nominated movie. Tickets start at $20. Young Frankenstein is scientifically proven, monstrously good entertainment. For more information, call 626-399-3876 or visit www.sgvmusictheatre.org