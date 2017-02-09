‘America’s Got Talent’ Open Audition Comes to Los Angeles Feb. 11

February 9th, 2017 by Temple City Tribune

The #1 show of the summer for the past decade and celebrating its most watched season in five years, “America’s Got Talent” will host Season 12 open call auditions in Los Angeles on Feb. 11 at Los Angeles Convention Center. Los Angeles is the tenth stop on a 10-city nationwide search for America’s next big undiscovered entertainer.

Interested acts can register now by visiting www.AGTAuditions.com, where they will also find additional details as well as helpful tips for auditioning. Acts unable to make it to one of the 10 audition cities also have the option to submit an online audition via this same website.

Auditions will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015.

Unless otherwise noted, you may line up starting at 6 a.m. the day of the auditions.