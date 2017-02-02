California Philharmonic’s ‘Music, Martinis and the Maestro’ Back by Popular Demand

February 2nd, 2017 by Temple City Tribune

Everyone enjoys positive news and the beloved California Philharmonic has some to share! This year, the musical magic begins early as Maestro Victor Vener returns with the immensely popular ‘Music, Martinis and the Maestro’ chamber music series beginning on Sunday, Feb. 12.

A perfect prelude to the California Philharmonic’s highly anticipated 2017 summer concert series, ‘Music, Martinis and the Maestro’ offers music lovers an exclusive opportunity to join Vener on a Sunday afternoon in February, March, April and May, and experience intimate chamber music performances by members of the world-class orchestra.

Taking place at the beautiful Sofia ballroom at Noor in Pasadena, each concert only allows for 240 guests so people are encouraged to purchase tickets now, before they sell out. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 2 p.m.

Each concert begins with an in-depth discussion with Vener; characteristic of the pre-concert ‘Talks With The Maestro’ that have been wowing people for close to two decades during California Philharmonic’s summer series at Walt Disney Concert Hall. The interactive experience offers audience members the chance to participate in an up-close and personal conversation with the Maestro as he shares fascinating facts and stories about the music and instruments as well as their history.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of ‘Music, Martinis and the Maestro’. One of California Philharmonic’s most popular events, our uniquely entertaining and enlightening chamber music series is another fantastic way to experience captivating music that is performed by world-class musicians, in a more intimate setting than our larger concerts allow,” said Vener whose singular style, vast knowledge and quick wit has become a much-appreciated staple in all of California Philharmonic concerts. “Since this series is designed for small groups of people, we encourage attendees to participate in a collective dialogue, with myself and the musicians, about the music featured in the program of the day.”

“People always want more after experiencing a California Philharmonic concert,” continued Vener. “Now there are four concerts, one in February, March, April and May, that people can attend before we kick off our 2017 California Philharmonic at Walt Disney Concert Hall summer concert series which takes place in June, July and August.”

The upcoming 2017 season for ‘Music, Martinis and the Maestro’ is as follows:

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

MOZART MAGIC

Repertoire:

Mozart Oboe Quartet

Mozart Divertimento K.251 for Oboe, two horns and strings

Schubert Quartettsatz

Dvorak American Quartet Sunday,

March 26, 2017

VIRTUOSO STRINGS

Repertoire: Tchaikovsky Piano Trio for violin, cello and piano

Mendelssohn Piano Trio for violin, celloand piano

Virtuosic pieces for violin and cello

Sunday, April 9, 2017

BRILLIANT BRASS: 500 YEARS OF BRASS MUSIC

California Philharmonic Brass Quintet

Repertoire: Music of Gabrielli, Holst and Lennon/McCartney among many more

Sunday, May 14, 2017

PEZZONE AND FRIENDS

Pianist Bryan Pezzone with violin, bass and drums

Repertoire: Music selected by Mr. Pezzone both classical and jazz

Music, Martinis and the Maestro previously took place from 2004 to 2008, and again in 2011.

Seats are available at tables; with prices ranging from $50, $70, or $90. Noor has a full bar and offers concert-goers the opportunity to pre-order food from the Noor menu online.

The Sofia Ballroom in Noor is located at Paseo Colorado, 260 East Colorado Blvd; Pasadena 91101.

Tickets are available for purchase now at Eventbrite. For questions regarding the series or to purchase tickets, you may also call the California Philharmonic office at (626) 304-0333 or visit www.calphil.com.

The California Philharmonic is supported by the California Philharmonia Society, a non-profit community benefit organization whose main emphasis at this time is to support the California Philharmonic.