‘WaistWatchers The Musical!’ Comes to Upland

April 10th, 2018 by Temple City Tribune

Five Funny Local Area Females Featured in Musical Comedy about food, friendship and fun after forty

Five local area actors have been cast to star in Alan Jacobson’s WaistWatchers The Musical! at The Grove Theatre in Upland, now through April 22, 2018. Sheri Shepard, Jamie Pezold, Mary Zastrow all from Upland, Stephanie Hill (Riverside) and Rita Merchant from Apple Valley. WaistWatchers The Musical!, set in Cook’s Women’s Gym, takes a lighthearted and hilarious look at women dealing with their relationship to food, fitness and friendship. Full of energy and 90 minutes of non-stop exercise, song, and dance, four 40+ women and their exuberant younger trainer tackle universal issues of dieting, exercise, plastic surgery, and sex – areas of concern to women, and to men – of all ages.

“When I first wrote WaistWatchers The Musical! I was looking to create a fun show that people of all ages, backgrounds, and lifestyles could enjoy,” the show’s creator Alan Jacobson explained recently.”

“I couldn’t think of anything more universal and topical than food. I truly don’t know anyone who doesn’t eat it! And people sure talk about and obsess over it. What has given me the greatest satisfaction is seeing how people respond to the show,” he says, “Not only with laughter and pleasure, but how so many people identify with the struggles, and are inspired to lead healthier lives. And to me, that is what theater is all about.”

“We just finished a 40-week national tour of the show, and though very successful, we still envision greater things,” said the show’s creator Alan Jacobson. “Together with our director, Matt Silva, we decided we would inject the show with Vince Di Mura’s new, original music set to my existing lyrics, incorporating more variety and a style all our own, and which would free us up to be more inventive with our staging and choreography.”

“You’ll Burn Off Pounds Just Laughing!” – Los Angeles Times

“Waistwatchers Offers Boatloads Of Laughs Even If You’re Not A 40-ish Woman Who Loves To Eat” – Orange County Register

“If I had known it was going to be that great, I would have gone earlier so I could go AGAIN!!” – San Jose audience member

“A fun show; the performers sell it with appealing enthusiasm.”– San Jose Mercury News

“Infectious musical numbers and crazy workout choreography will have you coming back for more!” – Walnut Creek Magazine

“Singing beautifully while getting a serious gym workout!” – Arizona Republic

WaistWatchers The Musical Book and Lyrics by Alan Jacobson Music by Vince Di Mura

March 15 – April 22, 2018 The Grove Theatre, located in historic downtown Upland, CA Show Times:

Matinees – Thursday, Saturday & Sunday at 2:00 PM

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:29 PM

Tickets – $45 – $65

THE GROVE THEATRE:

276 E. Ninth Street, Upland, CA 91786 www.waistwatchersthemusical.com

Grove Theatre Box office: 909-920-4343.

Group tickets: 909-920-4343 ($45 each)