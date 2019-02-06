Adapting Social Media as a Business Tool

By Alexis Perez

In an era where social media is at its peak, businesses can benefit from integrating and continuing to implement social media into their work space. The addition of social media into an already dynamic sector can create a balance into traditional and new forms of communication between the consumer and the business. By finding a balance, communication will become effortless and the business will grow as they will attract loyal consumers.

An example in forming and establishing a strong relationship is between the tech savvy individual and the business itself as a continuously growing network. The tech savvy individual will more likely be attracted to reading and gaining their information over a social media platform rather than other traditional forms. This creates a market for businesses who can create their own particular social media pages in hopes of reaching larger amounts of people.

If we consider Facebook, one of the most well-known social media platforms, businesses can curate posts that fit into their specific target niche. Beacon Media News, a consultative multimedia organization that provides many services such as advertising, marketing, and editorial coverage has the social media sector figured out. Considering advertising as a whole, Beacon Media News does an amazing job in not only establishing a relationship between their readers and their organization, but in attracting the tech savvy individual through their social media platforms.

On Facebook, Beacon Media News caters posts ranging from various categories which can attract a broader range of interested readers. News related articles are easily accessed and readily available for the average Facebook user. They also have an e-edition of their newspaper, which is a unique twist on traditional and nontraditional media. Their most successful Facebook pages are Arcadia Weekly, Monrovia Weekly, and Pasadena Independent with activity posted every week. The company keeps their consumers in mind, as they make posts relative to their audience by catering the information through a social media platform.

New forms of communication are making headway in an era revolving around technology. In order to compete successfully, businesses would benefit from adapting and adjusting to these nontraditional forms. Social media can be used as a tool that will not only improve interaction between consumers and the business, but along the way, will steadily increase the business’s visibility and awareness. All in all, finding a balance with social media will create a smooth road for companies to continue to grow their business.