BIOLASE and the Los Angeles Angels Announce 2018 Baseball Season Partnership

July 26th, 2018 by Temple City Tribune

Partnership will educate about the benefits of dental lasers

BIOLASE, Inc. , the global leader in dental lasers, and the Los Angeles Angels today announced a sponsorship agreement to educate the public about the benefits of dental lasers during the 2018 baseball season.

The awareness campaign will include information about the shift towards pain-free dentistry and will be featured on a sign above the outfield wall in left center field, a billboard on Katella Ave. near the stadium, and the Big A LED Billboard. In addition, announcements will air on Angels Radio AM 830 KLAA . The sign and billboards will feature content and images about dental lasers, giving fans and the wider community an opportunity to learn about the benefits.

“Through the BIOLASE partnership, we are showcasing our commitment to educating our community about the latest technologies in dentistry,” said Angels Chairman, Dennis Kuhl. “Our fans will now be aware of the benefits of less invasive treatments for the next time they visit the dentist.”

The partnership will raise awareness about Waterlase® all-tissue dental lasers and about procedures that offer an alternative, less invasive dental experience. Lasers can reduce pain and the need for anesthesia injections when compared to traditional procedures, leading to less dental anxiety and faster recovery. Dental lasers can be utilized in the treatment of tooth decay, gum disease, tongue-tie, biopsies, root canals, orthodontics and more.

“Our partnership with the Los Angeles Angels provides us with a platform to increase awareness of dental lasers among the many audiences that the team reaches,” said John Beaver, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President and CFO of BIOLASE. “The capabilities of dental lasers have expanded significantly over recent years, a trend that will only continue as the public and clinicians realize that the future of dentistry is here.”