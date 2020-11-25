Eat SGV Week Is a Take-Out Extravaganza Supporting Local Eateries

A Greater Los Angeles Facebook group, SGV Eats, on Monday unveiled the dynamic line-up for Eat SGV Week, the first of many food-centric extravaganzas to be held Dec. 7-13 across the San Gabriel Valley (SGV). The SGV is recognized as a mecca for Asian cuisine and thriving food culture. The weeklong event has over 20 local establishments participating, allowing owners to showcase items exclusive to the event. In celebration of the community’s cultural melting pot, Eat SGV Week will have a diverse lineup including featured headliners: 38° Degrees Ale House & Grill, Hummus Labs, Mr. Obanyaki and Rose City Pizza.

“It all started with an idea,” said Alan An, co-founder of SGV Eats. “Our team of food enthusiasts got together with a few restaurant owners to pitch the idea of a unique kind of restaurant week to help businesses during a normally slow time of the year. Not all restaurants are able to participate in larger food events at this time and we felt there was an opportunity to provide a platform through our Facebook Group. Thus, Eat SGV Week was created. This event is all about community, collaboration, and sharing SGV’s culinary story with the world.”

During the week-long culinary experience, you can expect unique provisions such as a BBQ sampler for two, a Mediterranean feast for two, a large Korean popcorn chicken pizza, an off-the-menu obanyaki flavor combo, and more.

Diners will only be able to snag their Eat SGV Week take-out orders through an online reservation system at sgv-eats.com. Here’s how it works:

A customer first logs onto sgv-eats.com and selects a restaurant where they want to reserve their pre-order. Available time slots for a single eatery can be viewed on each restaurant’s respective subpage. Customers will be able to reserve their selected time slot(s), but the order will not be confirmed until payment is completed online by credit card. An email confirmation, with order number, will be automatically sent to the customer’s email provided. Customers will need to arrive at the restaurant at the reserved time and share the order confirmation to restaurant staff to pick up the order. All orders are take-out only.

Eat SGV Week full lineup by city:

Alhambra

38° Degrees Ale House & Grill.

Crepe Love.

Grill’em All.

Nabemono Shabu Shabu.

Arcadia & Temple City

Cloverleaf Coffee and Bakery.

Moxie Lounge & Karaoke.

Nirvana Indian Cuisine.

Monterey Park

Beard Papa’s (Monterey Park location only).

Coffee Zone.

Obanyaki.

Tea Ami.

Pasadena

Bone Kettle.

CHIM! Thai Street Food.

Hummus Labs.

Perle.

Rosemead

Neighbors Tea House.

Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Ocean Plus Fish Market.

Rose City Pizza.

San Gabriel

Black Stallion Coffee Company.

Newport Seafood.

Nomad Ice Pops.

During Eat SGV Week, participating businesses will adhere to all Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidelines for opening and social distancing for take-out orders.

Join Eat SGV Week on social media by following #EatSGVWeek or tag @sgveatsofficial on Instagram.

Formerly known as SGV Open Restaurants During COVID-19, Alan An, Brian Ngoy and Megan Lam created the Facebook group with the mission of supporting local mom-and-pop restaurants affected by the pandemic. Members were encouraged to share restaurants open for takeout (and delivery), personal stories of neighborhood favorites, and resources in support of local businesses. As membership accumulated to 20K in just over four months, the group evolved into a community of contributors sharing the best eats, and drinks, in the San Gabriel Valley.