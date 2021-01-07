Jean D. Koehler Receives 2021 Five Star Wealth Manager Award

Jean D Koehler, CRP, CKA, CLTC, RICP, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Arcadia, Calif. has been named a recipient of the 2021 Five Star Wealth Manager award by Five Star Professional. The award goes to less than 7% of the wealth managers in the region based on research administered by Five Star Professional, a third-party research firm.

To receive the 2021 Five Star Wealth Manager award, a wealth manager must meet 10 objective eligibility and evaluation criteria associated with providing quality services to clients including client retention rates, client assets administered, firm review and favorable regulatory and complaint history.

Koehler attended the University of Wisconsin. She has 20 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial in the financial services industry.

As a financial advisor, Koehler provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with her clients. For more information, please contact Jean D. Koehler at (626) 254-0455 or visit the Ameriprise office at 55 E. Huntington Drive, Suite 340, Arcadia, CA 91006.