Kelley Blue Book Names Best Black Friday Car Deals for 2020

While this year’s holiday season may look vastly different than years past, Black Friday is still considered to be the biggest shopping day of the year. From 0% financing to “Employee Pricing,” this year’s car deals can save you thousands of dollars on a new vehicle. Whether you are shopping online or staying socially distant at your local dealership, this year’s Black Friday deals are shaping up to last into the first weeks of 2021.

To help car shoppers find the best year-end deals, Kelley Blue Book has compiled its list of the Best Black Friday Car Deals for 2020. These deals can sometimes be difficult to navigate with their fine print and different rules, so Kelley Blue Book has made the process easier by putting all of the information in one place for consumers. Not only does this list provide information on the best car deals from each manufacturer, but it also gives shoppers tips on how to look for sales while also remaining safe and compliant.

“Even though production has resumed, and inventories are beginning to climb, makers are seeing strong demand still for hot models,” said Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor for Kelley Blue Book. “They are seeing fairly healthy margins as reflected in average transaction prices, which continue to climb. While we may not see a lot of big discounts this year like we have in the past, many manufacturers are offering 0% and low interest-rates and lease deals.”

Tips for Black Friday Car Shopping:

If shoppers decide to visit the dealership on Black Friday this year, know what you want before you get there and be prepared for longer-than-normal waits as the dealership sanitize vehicles and safely work with customers.

It will be best to schedule test drives and appraisals early to avoid crowding and to be sure you have enough time to check out a particular vehicle. Shoppers also can leverage Dealer Home Services to do research, book test drives and take local delivery of their new car.

It always pays to come with a pre-approval for financing or a loan in hand for the car you want, which can be done online.

Do your research and be sure to read the fine print of any deal before you sign on the dotted line. Many of these deals come with lots of limitations, so be sure you understand the details before you buy or lease.

To see the full list of Best Black Friday Deals for 2020 on Kelley Blue Book, visit kbb.com/best-cars/best-black-friday-car-deals/.