New Small Business Grant Opens Monday

The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce announced a new Small Business grant from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The Foundation set up a new Save Small Business Fund in partnership with Vistaprint and a coalition of supporting companies, foundations and donors. The fund is providing $5,000 in short-term relief to employers across the country. These one-time supplemental cash grants are for businesses that have between three and 20 employees and operate in an economically vulnerable community. An economically vulnerable community is defined as the bottom 80% of the most economically distressed zip codes in the United States, as ranked by the Distressed Communities Index. Before starting the application, you will be asked for the zip code where you are registered by the IRS as doing business, which will confirm your eligibility.

The grant application will go live Monday, April 20 at noon. Business owners will need their business’s W-9 form to apply. Grants will be awarded weekly but you only need to apply once to be eligible for funding.

Businesses in need of assistance can click here to learn more about the Save Small Business Fund.