San Gabriel Valley Economic Forecast Summit Slated for March

The San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership and Cal Poly Pomona have announced the San Gabriel Valley Economic Forecast Summit, to be held 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. This event, which has been held annually since 2011, highlights the release of a detailed report on the global, national, and local economic outlook. The report also gives a demographic breakdown of the population and business environment of the 31 cities of the San Gabriel Valley.

The day’s theme, “Powering a Healthy Future for All,” will be borne out in a diverse series of talks. An economic forecast will be presented by Harlan H. Thompson, managing director and senior portfolio manager at Bank of America, and Eric Hayes, associate economist at the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC). The keynote on “Artificial Intelligence in Business” will be given by Dr. Jeff Loucks, executive director of Deloitte’s Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) Center. The morning will conclude with a fireside chat on “The Future of the Workforce” featuring Julie Su, secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency; Dr. Soraya Coley, president of Cal Poly Pomona; and Jeff Loucks; and moderated by Dr. Erik Rolland, dean of Cal Poly Pomona’s College of Business Administration. The entire event will be hosted by Frank Mottek, award-winning broadcast journalist and host of “Mottek on Money.”

This year’s forecast will be held at Cooper Auditorium at City of Hope, the iconic cancer research and treatment center in Duarte, in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley. The day will include exhibits of innovative technology from local businesses, universities, and hospitals.

This event is open to the public. To register or learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit sgvpartnership.org/EconomicForecastSummit.