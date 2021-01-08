SBA and Treasury Announce PPP Reopening, New Guidance Issued

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), in consultation with the Treasury Department, announced Friday that the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) will reopen the week of Jan. 11 for new borrowers and certain existing PPP borrowers. To promote access to capital, initially only community financial institutions will be able to make First Draw PPP Loans on Monday and Second Draw PPP Loans on Wednesday. The PPP will open to all participating lenders shortly thereafter.

This round of the PPP prioritizes millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $284 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses through March 31, 2021, and by allowing certain existing PPP borrowers to apply for a Second Draw PPP Loan.

Key PPP updates include:

PPP borrowers can set their PPP loan’s covered period to be any length between eight and 24 weeks to best meet their business needs.

PPP loans will cover additional expenses, including operations expenditures, property damage costs, supplier costs, and worker protection expenditures.

The program’s eligibility is expanded to include 501(c)(6)s, housing cooperatives, direct marketing organizations, among other types of organizations.

The PPP provides greater flexibility for seasonal employees.

Certain existing PPP borrowers can request to modify their First Draw PPP Loan amount.

Certain existing PPP borrowers are now eligible to apply for a Second Draw PPP Loan.

A borrower is generally eligible for a Second Draw PPP Loan if the borrower:

Previously received a First Draw PPP Loan and will or has used the full amount only for authorized uses.

Has no more than 300 employees.

Can demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020.

The new guidance released includes:

For more information on SBA’s assistance to small businesses, visit sba.gov/ppp or treasury.gov/cares.