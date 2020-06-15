Virtual Veteran Career Fair for Southern California This Week

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary will co-host the Southern California Veterans Virtual Career Fair June 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

“Whether you’re transitioning out of the military and looking for a new career or you’ve been out of the military and are looking for something new, it’s always a very daunting and stressful task,” said DAV National Employment Director Jeff Hall. “This mission is made much, much more difficult in the face of a national pandemic. However, it’s more important than ever to leave the door to opportunity open. Veterans are not the type to back down from adversity. We are here to help make it easier by moving all of our career fairs to virtual events through the end of May. I want to also thank all of our employers who are staying in the fight and looking to hire.”

Employers will be representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. DAV benefits advocates are available during the event to answer questions and assist veterans who may have service-connected disabilities that could make them eligible for compensation through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

To register for the Southern California All Veterans Virtual Career Fair and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.