Aug. 17 – Aug. 23

August 17th, 2017 by Temple City Tribune

James Intveld Performance at the Arcadia Blues Club Saturday, Aug. 19 from 8:00 p.m. – 11:30p.m. (16 East Huntington Drive Arcadia, CA 91006) LA native country music artist and actor will be at the Arcadia Blues club to perform some of his own brand of rockabilly hits by Arcadia Blues Club – Red Entertainment LLC $15-$20.

-ARCADIA

Aug. 18

CalPERS Benefits Education Event at Hilton Pasadena, Friday Aug. 18 at 8:30 a.m. (168 S. Los Robles Ave Pasadena). CalPERS Benefits Education Events (CBEEs) are held throughout the state and are open to CalPERS members at all career stages. The earlier you develop an understanding of your benefits, the more prepared you’ll be able to make good decisions and develop a plan for your financial future. Join us to find information about retirement and health benefits, supplemental saving plans, ­long-term care, Social Security, and much more.

-PASADENA

Lesbian High Tea Dinner and Night-Cap Party at Madeline Garden Bistro & Venue, Friday, Aug. 18 from 6:00p.m. – 11:30p.m. (1030 East Green Street, Pasadena, CA 91106) there will be a Live Performer and from 7p.m.-10p.m. a Dance Party, 10pm -Midnight Relaxation. Prices range from $10- $50. The $ 50 tickets include dinner, tea, night-cap drink, live music, and the after-dinner dance party. $10 Tickets include the dance party only. Drinks can be purchased separately. Plenty of free street parking and paid lot in back for $7) by Queertainment.

-PASADENA

Silent DJ Flashback Fridays at One Colorado Friday, Aug. 18th @12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (One Colorado Old Pasadena 41 Hugus Alley Pasadena, CA 91103) For your lunchtime, listening pleasure at the One Colorado courtyard is serving up Silent DJ Flashback Fridays with DJs spinning the best of the 70s and 80s. The use of the headsets is free (with valid Cal Driver’s License). Friday 8/4- DJ Tessa, Friday 8/11 – DJ Miss Ninja, Friday 8/18 – KCRW’s Marion Hodges, and Friday 8/25 – DJ ShanLynn (free event).

-PASADENA

Al Holbrook Band performing at the Arcadia Blues Club, Friday, Aug. 18 from 7:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. (16 East Huntington Drive Arcadia, CA 91006) A Great Night of Blues Featuring: Al Holbrook ~ with Bobby Bluehouse & Special Guests. Food is available from 7p.m. until Midnight. We have something for everyone! Free Parking available on the street and behind Denny’s. Visit www.arcadiabluesclub.com for more information about the ABC, including the menu, newsletter, photo gallery, and contact information. Tickets range from $10 – $15, by – Red Entertainment LLC.

-PASADENA

The Michael W. Smith Celebrate Life! Concert at Lake Avenue Church, Friday, Aug. 18 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. (393 North Lake Avenue Pasadena, CA 91101) for $25.80, you are invited to an evening of worship to benefit the Crisis Pregnancy Clinics in Glendale, Hollywood, Pasadena, and Whittier, featuring Michael W. Smith, with Brandon Heath and Joyce IM Bartholomew. Michael W. Smith is an acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician who has sold more than 15 million albums, achieved 32 No. 1 songs, earned three GRAMMY® Awards, one American Music Award and 45 Dove Awards. – by www.gomsc.org • www.mpreborn.org • www.lakeave.org.

-PASADENA

Mediterranean Cuisine Saute Culinary Academy, Friday Aug. 18 7:00p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (150 E. Colorado Blvd, Monrovia, CA 91016). At the Saute Culinary Academy, classes are offered to teach the fundamentals of culinary arts while presenting amazing a variety of dishes enjoying a very personable experience with superb customer service and cooking assistance. You’re also able to bring your own bottles of wine! Price: $75.

-MONROVIA

Aug. 19

Neighborhood “Rock Around the Block” at the Neighborhood Music School Saturday, Aug.19, from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (25 South 1st Avenue Arcadia, CA 91006)Welcome to the 2nd of 6 weekly musical showcases at Neighborhood Music School in Arcadia, California! This week’s lineup will feature three of Arcadia’s own musical groups, including: Slighted Lovers Union, The Bond, Music Theory Dropouts. Suggested donations are $4 online or $4 at the door, and refreshments $1 each by Neighborhood Music School (donations).

-ARCADIA

Indian Cuisine at the Saute Culinary Academy, Saturday, Aug. 19 from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (150 E. Colorado Blvd Monrovia, CA 91016) There will be a wide variety of regional cuisines native to India. Given the range of diversity in soil type, climate, culture, ethnic group and occupations, these cuisines vary significantly from each other and use locally available spices, herbs, vegetables and fruits. Price: $75.

-MONROVIA

Summer Opera Night at the Carnegie Library Saturday, Aug. 19, from7:00p.m. – 9:00p.m. (1100 Oxley Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030) There is still time this Summer to enjoy mesmerizing art performances. Don’t miss this one-time exhilarating production “Summer Opera Night” at the historic South Pasadena Carnegie Library on Saturday, August 19th at 7 PM. You can expect some of the familiar Opera and Broadway favorites with an array of novel pieces. The audience will enjoy alluring vocal performances that will captivate and inspire the soul in this intimate setting. The production will include compositions and classical hits ranging from Puccini to Bernstein. We didn’t forget fans of Broadway. Expect an evening full of pleasant surprises showering you with arias, duets, and instrumental arrangements by The Union & League of Romanian Societies $20.

-SOUTH PASADENA

Volunteer & Communities Service Opportunities for Retirees at the Monrovia Community Center, Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (119 West Palm, Monrovia, CA 91016) There are many opportunities to volunteer for an organization in our area that aligns with your cultural, civic and humanitarian interests. Volunteer opportunities come in all shapes and sizes, depending on whether you are looking for a long-term commitment to throw yourself into, or a few short-term “gigs.” You can use what you already know, or try something completely different! Our goal is to give you a glimpse at what’s out there, hear from organizations, volunteer coordinators, people who find fulfillment doing volunteer work, and even people who have started post-retirement small businesses that provide needed services.

-MONROVIA

GERSHWIN & FRIENDS at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, Saturday Aug. 19 2017 at 07:30 p.m. (301 N Baldwin Ave, Arcadia 91007) Gates open at 5:30p.m. for picnicking. Concert begins at 7:30p.m. at the LA County Arboretum with Michael Feinstein, Principal Pops Conductor, Tom and Erika Girardi ChairJordan Donica, soloist Rachel York, soloist Madelyn Baillio. Soloist Michael Feinstein delivers treasures from his personal archives, such as ” Someone to Watch Over Me,” “I Got Rhythm,” and “Embraceable You,” plus gems from Gershwin’s contemporaries like Kern, Bernstein, and Copland. Ticket prices start at $25.

-ARCADIA

The Reluctant Apostles perform Live Music at the Levitt Pavilion, Saturday Aug. 19 at 8:00 p.m. (85 E Holly St, Pasadena, CA 91103) Outdoor live music venue offering music, dance & kid-friendly performances, Americana/Rock. Festival begins at 6:30p.m., 7:00p.m. – 7:45p.m. Sidestage and 8:00 p.m. – 9:30p.m. Main Stage.

-PASADENA

Intelligent Protests: Embodying X Realities Anti-Hackathon at the ArtCenter/MDP, Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10:00 a.m. –Sunday, Aug. 20, at 6:00 p.m.(950 South Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91105) During these two days, we will use creative tools to digitally record, interpret and transmit our facial expressions using the Wekinator AI tool as a form of protest and civic engagement. All are welcome and tech experience is not necessary. An Anti-Hackathon focuses on process, encourages collaboration, and builds from existing work in a non-competitive and inclusive manner. We value from experts and non-experts alike, both within and outside of the usual tech space. There are no winners and the works may continue beyond the event, by Feminist AI Projects: Bits & Bytes (free).

-PASADENA

Aug. 20

¡Murales Rebeldes! Chicana/Chicano Murals under Siege at Vroman’s Bookstore on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 04:00 p.m. (695 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101) Gustavo Arellano moderates a panel that includes authors of the catalog that accompanies the exhibition ¡Murales Rebeldes! Chicana/Chicano Murals under Siege, which opens to the public on September 23 #PSTLALA.

-PASADENA

SCC Club Brew Day at the Monrovia Homebrew Shop on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 11:00 a.m. (1945 S Myrtle Ave, Monrovia 91016). Join the SoCal Cerveceros homebrew club as we host our first public Brew Day. We invite all first time brewers to come learn the process and take part in a hands on crash course. No previous experience, ingredients or equipment necessary. All you need to do is show up! SCC members will walk you thru the entire process from start to finish.*Must Be 21 & Older To Participate. *All levels of brewers welcomed. Sponsored by Monrovia HBS.

-MONROVIA

Santa Anita Depot Tour Sunday, Aug. 20 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (301 North Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007) Visitors can tour the inside this historical treasure with a knowledgeable docent and learn about what this depot was like when it was operational. Learn all about the Depot with more fun and interesting facts this Sunday at the Arboretum admission, you can Learn about this once-active station and take a look at the period railroad equipment and vintage hardware at the site. Tours are offered every Tuesdays and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours also are offered each Sunday from 1p.m. to 4p.m.

-ARCADIA

Aug. 21

The Oak Room at the Arboretum, Monday, Aug. 21 from 9:30 a.m.-11:30am (301 North Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007. $40 members / $50 non-members (includes Arboretum Admission) This is a self-directed workshop (no official instructor) that provides a supportive, encouraging environment for those who wish to pursue their artistic endeavors in watercolor, graphite, pastels, etc. Both beginning and experienced artists are welcome. It is a wonderful opportunity to develop at your own speed in your own media while being in the company of those with like interests. To Register please call the Education Department at 626.821.4623 or pay at the class.

-ARCADIA

Orbit Pavilion at The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens., Monday, Aug. 21 (1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108) The outdoor installation is the brainchild of Dan Goods and David Delgado, visual strategists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who conceived an innovative “soundscape” representing the movement of the International Space Station and 19 Earth satellites. Adult admission is $25, and youth admission is $13.

-PASADENA/SAN MARINO

Drawn to Paradise! The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens, Monday, Aug. 21 (1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108) Featuring works from The Huntington’s permanent collections, along with a number of rare drawings on loan from the J. Paul Getty Museum, this installation explores the profound importance of the biblical Creation narrative in early modern visual culture.

-PASADENA/SAN MARINO

Aug. 22

Saute Culinary Academy – Chicken 101! Tuesday Aug. 22 from 6:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. (150 E. Colorado Blvd. Monrovia, California 91016) In this class you’ll learn many new ways to work with chicken and keep it from drying out, season and roast poultry to perfection. You’ll even learn how to make a sauce out of the pan juices.

-MONROVIA

Aug. 23

LACM Campus at The Garage, WIM LA x LACM: How We Got Here: Finding Your Path in the Music Industry, Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (300 S. Fair Oaks, Pasadena, CA 91105) Join us for a panel discussion among music industry professionals about their unique experiences in finding their individual career paths. Specifically, how they entered their field overcame obstacles, and continue to develop their careers. Panelists include leading ladies from Universal Music Group, Creative Artists Agency, Matrix Artists, Nona Entertainment, and LACM Guitar Department by Women In Music, $0- $10.

-PASADENA

Finding Emotional Well-Being at the Arcadia Public Library Wednesday, Aug. 23at 07:00 p.m. (20 W Duarte Rd, Arcadia 91006) In this workshop you will learn: Simple and easy meditation techniques that can help, reduce anxiety, build focus, connect with yourself on a deeper level, tips on how to achieve better emotional well-being. Program present by Clare Angami from Zen Dynasty.

-ARCADIA

Nightwing: New Order Release & Signing at the Collector’s Paradise Pasadena , Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 5:00 p.m. (319 S Arroyo Pkwy, Ste 4, Pasadena) Signing by Kyle Higgins (writer of Batman: Gates of Gotham, New 52 Nightwing, Power Rangers, Hadrian’s Wall and many more) returns for an amazing signing as the most controversial DC series of the year launches. NIGHTWING: THE NEW ORDER is the story of a future world without “weapons”—where superpowers have been eliminated and outlawed. The man responsible? None other than Dick Grayson, a.k.a. Nightwing, now leader of a government task force called the Crusaders who are charged with hunting the remaining Supers. But when events transpire which turn the Crusaders’ aim toward Grayson’s own family, the former Boy Wonder must turn against the very system he helped create, with help from the very people he’s been hunting for years—the last metahumans of the DC Universe.

-PASADENA

Dan & Laurel, John Zipperer at the Arroyo Seco Grill, Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7:00 p.m. (1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena, CA 91030) Dan Frechette and Laurel Thomsen prove that musical magic is not only possible, but “a match made in heaven” (Monterey Herald). John Zipperer is a former TV actor and stuntman. The Arroyo Seco Grill has food, wine, and full bar or bring your own bottle for a $10 corkage fee. 9 holes of par-3 golf for anyone who cares to join in before the show. Meet at 5pm on the first tee. Admission is $10 – $15, ( $15 table seating, $10 general admission)

-SOUTH PASADENA

Aug. 24

Jazz performance by Peter Olstad & The South Pasadena All-Stars at The Blue Guitar, Arroyo Seco Golf Course, Thursday Aug. 24 at 07:30 p.m. (1055 Lohman Lane South Pasadena, CA 91030)Olstad is widely recognized as a trumpet virtuoso who is essentially a robust and passionate swing stylist, with an intense modernist edge. He received Downbeat Magazine’s “Best Jazz Soloist Award” three years in a row in the college division and, later, was one of five finalists in the Thelonious Monk Institute’s Louis Armstrong Jazz Trumpet Competition in Washington, D.C. Come on out at enjoy a great atmosphere with music to match! Tickets range from $10- $15

-SOUTH PASADENA