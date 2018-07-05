July 6 – July 12

July 5th, 2018 by Temple City Tribune

EDITOR’S PICK

Summer Concert at Library Park, July 8 from 7-8:30 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy an evening of Motown jams courtesy of The Tom Nolan Band. This event is free. For more information, contact the Public Services Department at (626) 256-8246. –MONROVIA

Your weekly events

July 6

Flavor of Thai Cuisine at Saute Culinary Academy, July 6 from 7-10 p.m. (150 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia CA 91016). This is a hands-on cooking class in which you will learn how to cook traditional Thai dishes using fresh ingredients. Tickets are $75 per person. For more information, visit sauteacademy.com. –MONROVIA

PMCA 1234: Free First Friday at the Pasadena Museum of California Art, July 6 from noon-5 p.m. (490 E. Union St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Enjoy current exhibitions at PMCA before they close their doors forever. Enjoy free admission all day long. For more information, visit pmcaonline.org or call (626) 568-3665. -PASADENA

Happy Hour Paint Class at Paint n Play Studio, July 6 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (418 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia CA 91016). Sip on a beverage as you create your own artistic masterpiece with the guidance of Traci Loving. This event is $45 per person and the drinks are complimentary. For more information, visit paintnplayartstudio.com. –MONROVIA

Patriotic Picnic at Arcadia Community Center, July 6 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (365 Campus Dr., Arcadia CA 91007). Adults over the age of 50 are invited to celebrate Independence Day with games, prizes, lunch, and dessert courtesy of the Community Center. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased through the City’s website. For more information, visit arcadiaca.gov or call (626) 574-5113. -ARCADIA

July 7

Summer Concert at Station Square, July 7 from 7-8:30 p.m. (1629 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Pack your lawn chairs and blankets, and enjoy the jazzy tunes of The Nolan Shaheed Quintet. This event is free. For more information, contact the Public Services Department at (626) 256-8246. –MONROVIA

La La Land at One Colorado, July 7 from 8:30-10:45 p.m. (41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103). Enjoy this Academy Award-nominated film in the city where parts of it were filmed. This event is free, but arrive early to secure your seat. For more information, visit oldpasadena.org. -PASADENA

July 8

Pump Boys and Dinettes at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, July 8 at 2:30 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). For the first time in 30 years, this Tony-nominated countrified musical returns to the Los Angeles area. General admission is $45 for adults, $40 for seniors, and $25 for youth under the age of 21. For more information, visit sierramadreplayhouse.org or call (626) 355-4318. –SIERRA MADRE

Rose Bowl Flea Market at Rose Bowl Stadium, July 8 from 5 a.m. – 3 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena CA 91101). Find vintage treasures, bargains, and specialty products. General admission is $9 per person but VIP admission is available from 5-9 a.m. For more information, visit visitpasadena.com. -PASADENA

July 9

Jan and Dean’s Beach Party at Memorial Park, July 9 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. (85 E. Holly St., Pasadena, CA 91103). Hear Grammy Award-winning Dean Torrence, of Jan and Dean, sing his hits like “Surf City” and “Little Old Lady from Pasadena.” This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit levittpavilionpasadena.org. -PASADENA

July 10

Basic Knife Skills 101 at Saute Culinary Academy, July 10 from 7-10 p.m. (150 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia CA 91016). This is a hands-on cooking class in which you will learn the classic French knife techniques used in professional kitchens. Tickets are $60 per person. For more information, visit sauteacademy.com. –MONROVIA

July 11

Reading Buddies at the Sierra Madre Library, July 11 from 2-4 p.m. (440 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre CA 91024). High school volunteers will read with children five to nine-years-old to assist them with maintaining their reading skills over the summer. This event is free. For more information, call (626) 355-7186. –SIERRA MADRE

Eric Johnson at The Rose, July 11 at 6 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena CA 91101). Johnson is a Grammy Award-winning artist lauded as a gifted songwriter, performer, and colorful guitar player. Tickets range from $28 to $38 plus applicable fees. For more information, visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com. –PASADENA

ACLU Forum: Press Freedom Under Attack at Friends Meeting House, July 11 from 7-9 p.m. (520 E. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena CA 91104). This event, hosted by ACLU-SoCal Pasadena/Foothills Chapter, will look at the history of attacks on the press and their current impact on working journalists and the publics they serve. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (213) 434-4643 or email dprice@laprogressive.com. -PASADENA

July 12

Summer Concert and Movie at Arcadia City Hall’s west lawn, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. (240 W. Huntington Dr., Arcadia CA 91007). Enjoy the tribute to the 50s and 60s by Sharon & the Chevelles followed by “Beauty and the Beast” at dusk. This event is free for all. For more information call (626) 574-5113. –ARCADIA

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at The Taylor Performing Arts Center, July 12 at 8 p.m. (845 W. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia CA 91016). Enjoy this classic Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical collaboration based on the story of Joseph found in the “Book of Genesis.” General seating tickets are $26.87 per person, $16.52 for students and children, and $21.69 for seniors. For more information, call (626) 471-2032. –MONROVIA

Business Networking Event at Kings Row Pub, July 12 from 5-7 p.m. (20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena CA 91105). Expand your business relationships with this networking event featuring local professionals. This event is free to attend. For more information, visit kingsrowpub.com or call (626) 793-3010. -PASADENA