June 1 – June 7

May 31st, 2018 by Temple City Tribune

EDITOR’S PICK

Happy Birthday Pasadena: Wish Upon a Star!! at the Pasadena Museum of History, June 3 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. (470 W. Walnut St. Pasadena, CA 91103). Pasadena celebrates its 132nd year with a family-friendly party for the community that will include the Mayor and City dignitaries as well as various activities. Admission and parking is free. For more information call (626) 577-1660 or visit pasadenahistory.org. –PASADENA

Your Weekly Events

Jun. 1

25¢ a Play: The Art of the Videocade at Peekaboo Gallery, June1 from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (40 Mills Place, Pasadena, CA 91105). This debut show recreates the ultimate 1982 mall arcade experience, where top-shelf, vintage video games and pinball machines will be available for sale alongside prototypes and original Atari art. For more information call (323) 547-3227, email info@peekaboogallery.com, or visit peekaboogallery.com. –PASADENA

Flavors of Indian Cuisine at Saute Culinary Academy, June 1 from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. (150 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). Explore the wide variety of regional cuisines native to India. Tickets are $75 for adults. For more information, visit sauteacademy.com or call (626) 429-2323. –MONROVIA

Jun. 2

Attracting Butterflies at Armstrong Garden, June 2 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. (635 W Huntington Dr Monrovia, CA 91010). Provide a garden habitat for pollinators; Armstrong Garden can show you what works best for California. This event is free just show up. For more information, visit armstronggarden.com or call (626) 358-4516. -MONROVIA

Brunch in the Frontrunner at Santa Anita Park, June 2 from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (285 Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007). Enjoy the views and indoor comforts of The FrontRunner while partaking in the sweet and savory option on the buffet menu. Event packages for adults range from $49.99 to $99.99 (before tax). Tickets for children under 17 are $19.99 (before tax). For more information call (626) 574-7223 or visit santaanita.com. –ARCADIA

Local History Tours at the Richardson House Museum, June 2 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (67 Mira Monte Avenue, Sierra Madre, CA 91024). These historic tours are hosted every 1st Saturday of the month. This event is free. For more information call (626) 355-3905). –SIERRA MADRE

“Defying Gravity” Fritz Coleman Speaks to a Generation – Benefiting Foothill Unity Center And Avanti Lutheran Social Services (Special Event) at The Ice House, June 2 at 6:00 p.m. (24 N Mentor Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106). NBC-LA weatherman, Fritz proves that aging isn’t pretty but, it’s funny. General admission for this event is $20 and VIP tickets are $27 with a two drink minimum. For more information call (626) 577-1894 or visit icehousecomedy.com. –PASADENA

Jun. 3

Monrovia Music Fest at Library Park, June 3 from 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The 5th annual Monrovia Music Fest is back with a vast array of regional and national music throughout the day. The Fest features a craft beer garden, food trucks, artisans, vendors, art, free kid’s activity booths hosted by nonprofits, and the Bark Park where leashed, friendly dogs are welcome. This event is free. For more information, visit monroviamusicfest.com. –MONROVIA

Jun. 4

Preschool Story time at the Sierra Madre Public Library, June 4 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. (440 W Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre, CA 91024). This popular program brings pre-school children, parents, and caregivers together for stories, songs, puppets and crafts. This event is free. For more information call (626) 355-7186. –SIERRA MADRE

Birth Death Breath at Armory Center for the Arts, June 4 from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. (145 North Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, California 91103). This exhibit is described as an opera “performed” by inflatable lawn decorations in various stages of inflation and deflation that represent rebirth and death. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. For more information call (626) 792-5101, email information@armoryarts.org, or visit armoryarts.org. -PASADENA

Jun. 5

City Council Meeting at City Hall Council Chambers, June 5 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. (415 S. Ivy Ave, Monrovia CA 91016). Join City leaders as they discuss items on the agenda. This event is free. For more information visit cityofmonrovia.org. -MONROVIA

SAYL Kick-Off Week: Travel Crafternoon at the Arcadia Public Library, June 5 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. (20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia, California 91006). Use Library supplies to personalize your “Reading Takes Your Everywhere” reading bag, create a reading bag tag, and craft your own activity kit for your next road trip. This event is free and is on a drop-in basis but materials are limited. For more information call (626) 821-5567 or visit arcadiaca.gov. –ARCADIA

Jun. 6

Development Review Committee Meeting at City Hall Council Chambers, June 6 from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. (415 S. Ivy Ave, Monrovia CA 91016). The Development Review Committee (DRC) is an administrative body consisting of department directors that meet to review new development proposals. This event is free. For more information, please call Planning at (626) 932-5565. –MONROVIA

Jun. 7

Arroyo Adventure at Kidspace Children’s Museum, June 7 from 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (480 N. Arroyo Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91103). Arroyo Adventure, the latest enhancement to museum featuring 8 interactive exhibits, is a unique experience that invites children to discover adventure and uncover possibilities in the Arroyo Seco. General admission is $14 for adults and children while infants under the age of one enter for free. For more information call (626)449-9144, email info@kidspacemuseum.org, or visit kidspacemuseum.org. –PASADENA

Disaster Preparedness at Pasadena Senior Center, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. (85 East Holly Street, Pasadena, CA 91103). Lisa Derderian, Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Pasadena, will show you how to build a disaster kit, make disaster plans and get trained before the next disaster occurs. This event is free. For more information call (626) 795-4331, email info@pasadenaseniorcenter.org, or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org. -PASADENA