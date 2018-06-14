June 15 – June 21

June 14th, 2018 by Temple City Tribune

EDITOR’S PICK

AlienCon 2018 at the Pasadena Convention Center, June 15 – June 17 from 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). AlienCon delivers everything your truth-seeking heart desires; from fan favorites like David Duchovny and Sean Astin, to specialty merchandise and fan competitions. A one day pass to the event begins at $61. For more information, visit thealiencon.com. –PASADENA

Your weekly events

June 15

Star Wars Trivia Night: Original Trilogy at the Arcadia Public Library, June 15 at 7 p.m. (20 W Duarte Rd, Arcadia, CA 91006). Teams of 1 – 4 people can put their knowledge of the original Star Wars trilogy to the test. This event is free for adults and high school students with ID but registration is required. The winning team will earn a $100 Amazon gift card. For more information, visit arcadiaca.gov or call (626) 821-5567. –ARCADIA

June 16

Trace Adkins Live at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, June 16 at 7:00 p.m. (301 North Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007). This concert is presented by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, The Department of Parks and Recreation & the Los Angeles Arboretum Foundation. Tickets range from $15 – $55. Parking is available in the Arboretum lot ($10) and at the Santa Anita Race Track ($6), first-come, first serve. Free shuttles will operate to and from the Arboretum. For more information, visit arboretum.org or call (626) 821-3222. -ARCADIA

Pittance Chamber Music Showcase at the Pasadena Conservatory of Music, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. (100 North Hill Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Member of the LA Opera Orchestra will play Schubert and Schoenfield. Admission to this event is free but an RSVP is required. For more information, visit pasadenaconservatory.org or call (626) 683-3355. –PASADENA

Monrovia Are Partnership 12th Anniversary Block Party and Movie Night at Julian Fisher Park, June 16 at 10 p.m. (915 S. California Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy free food, games, root beer floats, and a movie with your neighbors. This event is free. For more information, call (626) 932-5563 or visit cityofmonrovia.org/map. -MONROVIA

June 17

2nd Annual Father’s Day Magic Show at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, June 17 at 2 p.m. (188 Campus Dr., Arcadia, CA 91007). Grand Illusionist Gary Peterson casts mysterious spells with his illusions, dance troupe, and immersive storytelling. Tickets are$15 or $45 for VIP. For more information, visit arcadiapaf.org or call (626) 821-1781. -ARCADIA

June 18

City Council Meeting at Pasadena City Hall, June 18 at 5 p.m. (100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Become civically engaged by attending this Council meeting. This event is free. For more information, visit cityofpasadena.net. –PASADENA

Barks & Books at the Monrovia Public Library, June 18 from 3 – 4 p.m. (321 S Myrtle Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016). This program, a partnership with the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA, allows readers in grades Kindergarten – fifth grade to boost their reading confidence and learn the importance of treating all animals with respect and kindness. This event is free, sessions are 10 minutes, and registration is required. For more information, visit cityofmonrovia.org or call (626) 256-8274. -MONROVIA

June 19

City Council Meeting at City Hall, June 19 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. (415 S. Ivy Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Become civically engaged by participating in this week’s council meeting. This event is free. For more information, visit cityofmonrovia.org or call (626) 932-5550. –MONROVIA

Pasadena Career Fair at the Pasadena Hilton, June 19 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (168 South Los Robles Ave., Pasadena CA 91101). This is an opportunity to meet face-to-face with recruiters and hiring managers from local, regional, and Fortune 500 companies. This hiring event is free but it is advised that you register so that companies can review your resume prior to the fair. For more information, visit eventbirte.com. -PASADENA

June 20

Nancy Wilson of Heart Performing the Songs of Heart at The Rose, June 20 at 6 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Rock n’ roll legend Nancy Wilson, co-writer of rock classics like “Barracuda,” will play at The Rose. Tickets start at $24 plus applicable fees. If you purchase a ticket you are also required to spend a minimum of $25 on dinner per person. For more information visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com or call (888) 448-7849. –PASADENA

Summer Fun in the Park at Memorial Park, June 20 at 9:30 a.m. (222 Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre, CA 91024). There will be exciting programs and fun games. This event is free. For more information, visit cityofsierramadre.com. –SIERRA MADRE

June 21

Art Workshop for Kids at the Sierra Madre Public Library, June 21 from 4 – 5 p.m. (440 W Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Kids can create beautiful art inspired by the Justice League. This event is free. For more information, visit cityofsierramadre.com or call (626) 355-7186. –SIERRA MADRE

Rise & Shine Arcadia at DoubleTree Monrovia, June 21 from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. (924 W. Huntington Dr., Monrovia, CA 91016). Attendees are invited to give a 30 second elevator pitch about their business while enjoying a buffet-style breakfast and networking. Pre-sale tickets for members are $25 and $30 at the door; pre-sale tickets for non-members are $30 and $35 at the door. For more information, visit arcadiachamber.org. –MONROVIA

Monrovia Chamber Evening Mixer at WorldHarvest, June 21 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. (139 W. Palm Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Join the Monrovia Chamber for an evening of food, prizes, and networking. Admission is free for members and $10 for non-members. For more information, contact the Chamber Office at (626) 358-1159 or visit monroviacc.com. -MONROVIA