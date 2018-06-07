June 8 – June 14

June 7th, 2018 by Temple City Tribune

EDITOR’S PICK

Playhouse Block Party at the Pasadena Playhouse, June 9 from noon – 10 p.m. (39 S. El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101). Join thousands in a celebration of arts and culture as the Pasadena Playhouse celebrates its centennial anniversary with live music, interactive booths, and food. This event is free but you can RSVP at playhouseblockparty.com. For more information visit their website. –PASADENA

Your weekly events

June 8

Olympian to Olympian: In Conversation with Lauren Gibbs and John Naber at the Pasadena Senior Center, June 8 fromm 11 a.m. – noon (85 E. Holly Street, Pasadena, CA 91103). Olympian Lauren Gibbs, silver medal winner from the PyeongChang games, will be joined in conversation by Olympian John Naber, gold medal winner from the 1976 Summer Olympics. This event is free and will be followed by a reception. For more information call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org. –PASADENA

Totally 80s Bunco at the Arcadia Community Center, June 8 from noon – 3 p.m. (365 Campus Drive, Arcadia CA 91007). Enjoy refreshments, bunco, friends, and prizes. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information contact the Community Center at (626) 574-5130 or visit arcadiaca.gov. -ARCADIA

Masterclass Skincare Series at Fresh, June 9 from 11 a.m. – noon (40 West Colorado Blvd., Pasadena CA 91105). Join alchemist Maria Rendon as she teaches you new techniques and knowledge to accelerate at-home facials and receive a goody bag with skincare tools and samples. This event is free but space is limited so it is suggested you RSVP before the event. For more information call (626) 564-2638 or email pasadena@fresh.com. You can also visit oldpasadena.org. -PASADENA

Dad’s Tool Box Make-and-Take at The Attic Events and Home Treasures, June 8 from 6 -8 p.m. (302 South Myrtle Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016). Make a gift for Dad, or any other BBQ enthusiast, while learning staining and stenciling techniques. Tickets are $35 per person and participants must be over the age of five. For more information, visit theatticonmyrtle.com. -MONROVIA

June 9

Kids Club Kawaii Cactus at Michaels, June 9 from 10 a.m. – noon (729 E Huntington Dr, Monrovia, CA 91016). Children over the age of 3 can enjoy a quick project while you shop. This event is $5 per project, supplies included. For more information, or to sign up, visit michaels.com/classes. –MONROVIA

Family Fun Zone at Santa Anita Park, June 9 from noon – 4 p.m. (285 Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007). Enjoy the Park as family as the Infield hosts activities for your kids including inflatable jumpers, face painting, a rock wall, carnival games, and pony rides. A Family Fun 4-Pack can be purchased ahead of the event for $46 or for $56 on the day of the event. For more information, visit santaanita.com. -ARCADIA

June 10

Los Angeles International Fern Society (LAIFS) Annual Fern Show and Sale at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, June 9 – 10 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (301 North Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007). Enjoy the displays of ferns and exotic plants, informative lectures, and “opportunity” drawings throughout each day. This event is included in every regular admission ticket ($9 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $4 for kids ages 5-12). For more information, call (626) 821-3222 or visit arboretum.org. –ARCADIA

All in the Details at the Norton Simon Museum, June 10 from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. (411 West Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, California 91105). Take a closer look at works by Jacopo Bassano, Giovanni Paolo Pannini and Sam Francis. This event is free with admission ($15 for adults, $12 for seniors, children can enter for free) but space is limited so sign up at the Information Desk by 1:15 p.m. For more information, visit nortonsimon.org or call (626) 449-6840. -PASADENA

June 11

Movie Night at the Monrovia Public Library, June 11 from 6 – 8 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016). Dress in your pajamas, take a blanket and enjoy freshly popped popcorn as you and your family watch Disney’s “Brave.” This event is free. For more information please call (626) 256-8274. –MONROVIA

Wild West: Mystery of the Golden Piano at the Sierra Madre Public Library, June 11 from 10 – 11 a.m. (440 W Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre, CA 91024). ScienceTellers uses interactive science experiments to bring the story of a legendary train-robbing outlaw to life. This event is free. For more information call (626) 355-7186. –SIERRA MADRE

June 12

Summer Trivia Tuesdays at One Colorado, June 12 from 6:30 -9 p.m. (One Colorado Courtyard 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103). Gather your friends for a night of pop culture trivia, pop-up bars, prizes and music. This event is free. For more information call (626) 564-1066, email info@onecolorado.wpengine.com, or visit onecolorado.com. -PASADENA

June 13

Arts & Culture Commission Meeting at the Hale Building, June 13 at 5:30 p.m. (175 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena CA 91109). The Commission advises the City Council on matters pertaining to the City’s arts and cultural programs. This event is free. For more information call (626) 744-7062 or visit cityofpasadena.net. –PASADENA

Teen Magic Workshop at the Sierra Madre Public Library, June 13 from 4 -5 p.m. (440 W Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Christopher T. Magician will be teaching magic secrets and tricks. This event is free from and Middle and High School aged teens. For more information call (626) 355-7186. –SIERRA MADRE

June 14

Barks & Books at the Sierra Madre Public Library, June 14 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. (440 W Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Children are invited to read to a dog visitor to practice and build confidence in reading aloud. For more information call (626) 355-7186. –SIERRA MADRE