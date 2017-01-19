This Week’s Events

January 18th, 2017 by Temple City Tribune

EDITOR’S PICK

Only What We Could Carry

Only What We Could Carry (Jan. 21 – April 1, Gilb Museum, 380 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia 91007) Only What We Could Carry: Remembering the Santa Anita Japanese Assembly Center is a temporary exhibit opening at the Gilb Museum on Jan. 21 through April 1.

-ARCADIA

Events for Jan. 19 – Jan. 25

Jan. 19

MOOD INDIGO (Jan. 19 @ 7 p.m., The Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena 91001) MOOD INDIGO is the spirit of spangled gowns swirling to the infectious pulse of swing. It is a song sung in harmony, sad, sweet, or swung. But most of all, Mood Indigo is the irresistible chemistry of David Jackson, John Reynolds, and Casey MacGill; three guys celebrating the style of 1930s music in the 1980s. Tickets are $18 and reservations can be made by phone at (626) 798-6236.

-ALTADENA

Jan. 20

Book Signing with New York Times Best-Selling Author, James Van Praagh (Jan. 20 @ 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Alexandria II Bookstore, 170 S. Lake Ave. #100, Pasadena 91101) James Van Praagh will be signing his latest book, “The Power of Love: Connecting to the Oneness.” Mr. Van Praagh regularly appears on national radio and television show, and was also the creator and executive producer of CBS’s long-running series “The Ghost Whisperer,” starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, and hosted his own internationally syndicated TV show entitled “Beyond.”

-PASADENA

A Great Night of Blues Featuring: Don’t Call Me Shirley with Bobby Bluehouse & Special Guests (Jan. 20 @ 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Arcadia Blues Club, 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia 91006) Come to the Arcadia Blues Club (ACB) a night of entertainment. Food is available from 7 p.m. to midnight. There is free street parking as well as behind Denny’s. Tickets are $5 – $10 and are available for purchase on Eventbrite. Visit www.arcadiabluesclub.com for more information about the ABC, including the menu, newsletter, photo gallery, and contact information.

-ARCADIA

The BEATUNES (Jan. 20 @ 7 p.m., The Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena 91001) The BEATUNES bring together four of Southern California’s top musicians solely to honor and play as faithfully to the recordings of the timeless and spirit-lifting music of The Beatles. Tickets are $20 and reservations can be made by phone at (626) 798-6236.

-ALTADENA

Happy Hour Paint Class with Traci Loving (Jan. 20 @ 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Paint n Play Studio, 418 S. Myrtle Ave, Monrovia 91016) In just about two hours, while you’re sipping on a beverage, Traci will guide you through each painting so that you come up with your own unique masterpiece at the end of the night that you will be amazed YOU created. We provide everything you will need: canvas, paints, brushes and even a smock. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased via Eventbrite. Questions can be sent to imaginelovingart@gmail.com.

-MONROVIA

Jan. 21

So Cal Exotica Cat Club Cat Show (Jan. 21 – Jan. 22 @ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Arcadia Masonic Lodge, 50 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia 91007) So Cal Exotica Cat Club will be hosting their Annual cat show on Jan 21-22 with over 30 breeds and household pets in competition. Tickets are $3 per person or $10 for a group of four or more.

-ARCADIA

Lunar New Year Celebration (Jan. 21 @ 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Arcadia Public Library, 20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia 91006) Children and their families are invited to a Lunar New Year celebration at the Arcadia Public Library. We will celebrate the Year of the Rooster with fun stories, activities, and a festive craft. There will also be a special Lion Dance and Martial Arts performance for all to enjoy.|

-ARCADIA

Baroque Connections: Bach and Handel (Jan. 21 @ 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena 91105) This event by the Pasadena Symphony and POPS will feature the music of Bach and Handel, featuring Nicholas McGegan, conductor; Sherezade Panthaki, soprano; and William Hagen, violin. Tickets start at $35 and are available for purchase online here.

-PASADENA

In Dialogue: The Art of Surfing (Jan. 21 @ 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Pasadena Museum of California Art, 490 E. Union St., Pasadena 91101) Focusing on pioneering and contemporary surf culture artist, “In the Land of Sunshine: ‘Imaging the California Coast Culture,’” curator and surfer Gordon T. McClelland not only illustrates how these artists depict the cultural phenomenon, but also discusses how key organizations such as the Surfrider Foundation have kept California’s beaches clean and free to the public, and open for surfing and art inspiration.

-PASADENA

Brett Perkin’s Listening Room ‘Touropeans’ Showcase (Jan. 21 @ 3 p.m., The Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena 91001) Treat yourself to an afternoon of ‘International Songwriters In The Round’ from Denmark, France, Ireland, Sweden, the UK and US, hosted by Brett Perkins. Tickets are $15 and reservations can be made by phone at (626) 798-6236.

-ALTADENA

Jan. 22

Inaugural Pasadena Half Marathon (Jan. 22 @ 7 a.m., The Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena) The inaugural Pasadena Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at the Rose Bowl. Register soon at www.pasadenahalf.com.

-PASADENA

Jan. 23

Classical Guitar with David Margolis (Jan. 23 @ 3 p.m., Linda Vista Branch Library, 1281 Bryant St., Pasadena 91103) Enjoy an afternoon of classical guitar with Pasadena Conservatory of Music instructor David Margolis. This is a event for all ages and is free.

-PASADENA

Jan. 24

TPT Home & Garden Pasadena Grand Opening (Jan. 24 @ 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., TPT Home & Garden, 177 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena 91101) TPT Home & Garden Pasadena will celebrate its grand opening with a shopping party supporting the Pasadena Museum of California Art on Tuesday, January 24 from 5-8 p.m. The public may RSVP at theaceagency.com to attend and receive exclusive TPT Home & Garden news and specials.

-PASADENA

Jan. 25

Lloyd Hamrol/Joan Perlman: “A Sky in the Palm of a Hand” (Jan. 25 @ 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Pasadena Museum of California Art, 490 East Union St., Pasadena 91101) Lloyd Hamrol’s large-scale felt sculptures and Joan Perlman’s abstract paintings and prints provide a platform to consider the shared ideas and sharp distinctions between two artists’ investigations of materials, process, impermanence, and landscape.

-PASADENA