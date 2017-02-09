This Week’s Events

February 9th, 2017 by Temple City Tribune

EDITOR’S PICK

Jack Mack & The Heart Attack Horns

Jack Mack & The Heart Attack Horns (Friday, Feb. 10 @ 9 p.m. at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena) Jack Mack’s sweet, funky soul music has earned a critically acclaimed 30-year legacy of success in the music business that includes ten records, blockbuster movie soundtracks, and hundreds of global television and stage performances. Their smokin’, Southern-flavored R&B and soul is inspired by the legendary artists who recorded for influential labels such as Stax/Volt and in locations rich in musical history such as Muscle Shoals, with hints of Philadelphia and the Motown sound in the mix as well. Tickets and more information are available online at roseconcerts.com.

-PASADENA

Events for Feb. 9 – Feb. 15

Feb. 9

LUVCSU (Community Services Unlimited) (Feb. 9 at 6 p.m., 42 South Pasadena Ave., Pasadena) Join CSU for our annual Valentine’s event at a reception to raise some love for our capital campaign to renovate the Paul Robeson Center and open South LA’s first organic produce market! We are happy this year to be hosted by the John Aaroe Group on their beautiful patio in old town Pasadena. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

-PASADENA

Off Of My Head at The Coffee Gallery Backstage (Feb. 9 @ 7:30 p.m., 2029 N. Lake Ave. Altadena) A show of real life, irreverent, funny, and sometimes poignant stories that thrill, tickle and inspire told by local experienced storytellers. Featuring:Ty Fance, Beverly Mickins, Stan Sellers, Ellen Switkes, and Tony Jacobsen. Tickets are $15 at door, cash only. For reservations phone at (626) 798-6236.

-ALTADENA

Feb. 10

Jacob Huffman Band at the Arcadia Blues Club (Feb. 10 @ 7 p.m., 16 E. Huntington Dr., Arcadia) A great night of blues featuring: The Jacob Huffman Band with Bobby Bluehouse & Special Guests. Food is available from 7pm until Midnight. We have something for everyone! Free Parking available on the street and behind Denny’s. Visit www.arcadiabluesclub.com for more information about the ABC. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

-ARCADIA

The Burgans with Terry Rangno at The Coffee Gallery Backstage (Feb. 10 @ 8 p.m., 2029 N. Lake Ave. Altadena) One of our most consistently entertaining musical acts, Jerry, Debbie and Terry go back with Bob Stane to his Ice House days. They were the first group called to test drive the new Coffee Gallery Backstage venue and continue to be one of our favorite acts each time they take the stage. Make your reservation now and bring some friends to join the fun. Tickets are $20. For reservations phone at (626) 798-6236.

-ALTADENA

Feb. 11

The Folk Collection at The Coffee Gallery Backstage (Feb. 11 @ 7 p.m., 2029 N. Lake Ave. Altadena) The Folk Collection grew up loving folk music, and the turnouts at their shows confirm that they have struck a “chord” with audiences of all ages, who really like listening to the words and harmonies – and joining in when the mood and song fit. Their show is centered around folk music and good clean jokes. Their shows are family friendly, and their audiences are often multi-generational – children, parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents – enjoying the music of The Folk Collection, together. Tickets are $20. For reservations phone at (626) 798-6236.

-ALTADENA

Feb. 12

Music, Martinis and the Maestro (Feb. 12 @ 2 p.m., Noor – Sofia Ballroom, 300 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena) This is an exclusive concert series where a small group of 240 guests can experience an intimate performance by members of the Cal Phil Orchestra as well as an interactive talk with Maestro Victor Vener. With 10 seats per table and three areas to choose from, you are encouraged to purchase your tickets now as seating is very limited. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite. Food from Noor can also be pre-ordered at noorevents.com.

-PASADENA

The Haymaker Squares at The Coffee Gallery Backstage (Feb. 12 @ 2 p.m., 2029 N. Lake Ave. Altadena) The Haymarket Squares have been bringing punkgrass to audiences since 2009. These four seasoned musicians bring an arsenal of 8 instruments to create a diverse and captivating show. “They’re smart. They’re funny. They’re raging against the machine in four-part harmony,” says The Arizona Republic of the group’s incisive lyrics and boundless live energy. Tickets are $15. For reservations phone at (626) 798-6236.

-ALTADENA

Keiko Matsui at The Rose (Feb. 12 @ 7p.m., 245 E. Green St., Pasadena) The Rose is proud to present internationally acclaimed and celebrated pianist, composer and humanitarian Keiko Matsui. A world citizen, Matsui’s music speaks to the hearts and souls of fans around the world, transcending borders and building bridges among people who share a common appreciation of honest artistry and cultural exchange. Matsui begins performing at 9 p.m. Tickets are available at rose concerts.com.

-PASADENA

Feb. 13

Botanical Adventures (Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., LA Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia) Children will begin their exciting journey of plant exploration with learning about the amazing world of plants—the weird, unique and bug-eating ones. Children will learn about plant habitats, growth, function and life cycles. They also will explore spice and herb plants. Students learn through fun, hands-on creative activities! Kids create take home arts and craft projects too. Call (626) 821-4623 to register for the class. This class will take place every Monday until April 24. The cost is $100 per month for members, $110 per month for non–members, and $30 for drop-in per day.

-ARCADIA

Feb. 14

Loni Love Valentine’s Day Show at Ice House Comedy (Feb. 14 @ 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m., 38 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena) Loni is in demand and loving it. She returned as co-host for season 2 of her hit daytime talker “The Real” this past year. The nationally syndicated show airs on the FOX affiliates and rebroadcasts in primetime on cable network BET. The show was recently renewed for 2 more years through the 2017/2018 season, and has just been nominated for 4 Emmy Awards. This event is 18 and over with a two drink minimum. Tickets are available on icehousecomedy.com.

-PASADENA

Valentine Special: Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter at The Coffee Gallery Backstage (Feb. 14 @ 8 p.m., 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena) Lisa Lynne is a multi-instrumentalist and performer who has gained worldwide recognition for her original music featuring her Celtic Harp. Aryeh Frankfurter’s musical endeavors began at the age of three when he undertook classical training on the violin. His progress enabled him to study under various master violinists, including concert master of the Chicago Symphony. Tickets are $20. For reservations phone at (626) 798-6236.

-ALTADENA

Feb. 15

‘King Lear’ at A Noise Within (Feb. 15 @ 7:30 p.m., 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena ) “In “Lear,” this personal journey of a family dealing with an ailing patriarch has global implications. The breakdown of a nation runs concurrent with Lear’s mental decline. At the beginning of the play, see a man at the zenith of his power, a modern day dictator who is feared and has never heard the word NO. The world we enter is a violent, callous one. At the end, we see a man transformed.”

-PASADENA