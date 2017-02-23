This Week’s Events: Feb. 23 – March 1

Tribute to George Harrison at The Coffee Gallery Backstage

(Feb. 25 @ 7 p.m., 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena) At The Coffee Gallery Backstage, we bring you a night to Remember George Harrison on the occasion of what would have been his 74th birthday. The show will feature the fabulous Dave Humphries and The Hollywood Project. Tickets are $20. Phone for reservations at (626) 798-6236.

-ALTADENA

Feb. 23

Steven Graves Band at The Coffee Gallery Backstage (Feb. 23 @ 8 p.m., 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena) Authentic, heartfelt and masterful songwriting and orchestration are some of the acronyms that have described Steven Graves and his new release Captain Soul. With this new album this folk rocker leans a bit more into the edge of rock and roll with engaging insightful lyrics and catchy grooves that may remind the listener of many of the classic rock albums of the 60s, 70s, and early 80s but with an updated and fresh spin. Tickets are $18. Phone for reservations at (626) 798-6236.

-ALTADENA

Sex… Drugs… and Rentals! (Feb. 23 @ 6:30 p.m., First Church of Nazarene (Gilmore Hall) 3700 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena) Join HOA board member like yourself for the annual Beven & Brock free legal seminar and vendor expo. Topics include Senate Bill 918, marijuana, maintainance, the new fair housing mandate, and rentals in your area!

-PASADENA

Feb. 24

Caltech Presents ‘Company’ (Feb. 24 @ 7:30 p.m., Ramo Auditorium, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena) Theater Arts Caltech, a diverse group of Caltech undergrads/grads/staff/alums, JPL and associated community members, dives headfirst into the Sondheim revival with a contemporary spin on the 1970 musical Company, directed by Brian Brophy. General admission is $18.

-PASADENA

Karen Lovely, The Dreamboats at the Arcadia Blues Club (Feb. 24 @ 7 p.m., 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia) The Arcadia Blues Club (ABC) is dedicated to bringing you the finest blues music in the southland. When you visit ABC, you can expect to hear only top-notch players with years of playing experience! Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

-ARCADIA

Metalachi at The Rose (Feb. 24 @ 7 p.m., 245 E. Green St., Pasadena) The world’s first and only heavy metal, mariachi band is the headliner for this night of music at The Rose, with opening sets by Ninos De La Tierra and Sanctuary Sun. All seats must arrive by 7 p.m. Tickets are available at roseconcerts.com.

-PASADENA

Feb. 25

Mardi Gras at Santa Anita Park (Feb. 25 @ 12 p.m., Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia) It might not be the French Quarter, but The Great Race Place is THE place to get a good old-fashioned Mardi Gras celebration outside of Louisiana. Join the festivities with live music and grub on authentic Cajun eats during an exciting day of Thoroughbred racing. The $28 Mardi Gras Package includes: a Cajun Meal(menu available online), one craft beer (12oz), club house admission, a racing program, a tip sheet, and trackside seating. Packages can be purchased at santaanita.com for only $28.

-ARCADIA

Feng Shui and Interior Design Presentation (Feb. 25 @ 2 p.m., Rosemead Library, 8800 Valley Blvd. Rosemead) It is one thing to live in a beautiful home, but it is quite another to live in a home that also supports your physical and spiritual well-being. Using feng shui principles, Master Jenny Liu will explain how to mindfully design the energies around you with purpose and intent. Learn how to use the Five Element Theory to select colors, patterns, materials, motifs, themes, and accessories that inspire and attract what you want into your life. This event is free and open to the public.

-ROSEMEAD

One Book One City Grand Finale (Feb. 25 @ 7 p.m., Sierra Madre Elementary School Auditorium, Sierra Madre) Meet Nathalia Holt, best-selling author of Rise of the Rocket Girls. This is a Sierra Madre Library event. For more information visit www.cityofsierramadre.com/services/library.

-SIERRA MADRE

Guitar Shorty at the Arcadia Blues Club (Feb. 25 @ 7 p.m., 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia) The Arcadia Blues Club (ABC) is dedicated to bringing you the finest blues music in the southland. When you visit ABC, you can expect to hear only top-notch players with years of playing experience! Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

-ARCADIA

Feb. 26

String Revolution at The Coffee Gallery Backstage (Feb. 26 @ 7 p.m., 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena) The String Revolution is comprised of four professional guitar players who are not only stellar guitarists, but also create distinctive sounds with their guitars: mimicking percussion, special effects, melodic grooves, bass lines, and more. Their knowledge of a wide range of musical styles, guitar techniques, and a clear dedication and passion for the project brought The String Revolution together. These musicians are at the top of their game, embarking on a debut recording followed by worldwide touring. Tickets are $15. Phone for reservations at (626) 798-6236.

-ALTADENA

Pasadena Pro Musica Concert (Feb. 26 @ 4 p.m., Neighborhood Unitarian Universalist Church, 301 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena) Continuing their 53rd season, Pasadena Pro Musica, led by Music Director Stephen Grimm, will perform works by Handel, Mozart, Schubert & Beethoven. As part of the fifth annual Pasadena Schubertiade, PPM Chorus and Orchestra, along with an array of brilliant soloists, will present familiar and rarely performed works by Handel, Schubert, Mozart and Beethoven. Advance sale tickets are $15, tickets at the door are $20. Tickets are available for purchase at pasadenapromusica.org.

-PASADENA

Feb. 27

Flying Over the Hump in World War II (Feb. 27 @ 7 p.m., Cromwell Public Library, 1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino) The San Marino Historical Society presents quarterly history talks focusing on topics especially selected for residents of San Marino. On February 27 at 7:00 p.m., all are welcome to experience World War II from one who was there. Jeff Arnett will talk about his service in Asia including a three week flight form the United States to India, his service in Burma and China, and crossing the famous and dangerous “Hump.”

-SAN MARINO

Feb. 28

David Harvey Presents at The Coffee Gallery Backstage (Feb. 28 @ 7 p.m., 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena) Featuring Christiane Cargill Kinney, Frequencies, Arielle Silver, And “A Word” with Dylan Brody! No reservations necessary. Come in for just $10.

-ALTADENA

Port Chuck at The Rose (Feb. 28 @ 7 p.m., 245 E. Green St., Pasadena) Soap fans: get ready to rock with four of your favorite heartthrobs from daytime TV come together to rock The Rose, with an opening set by Kathryn Dean. All stars appeared on General Hospital, as well as other daytime soaps. All seats must arrive by 7 p.m. Tickets are available at roseconcerts.com.

-PASADENA

March 1

Joe Rogan at Ice House Comedy (March 1 @ 10 p.m., Ice House Comedy, 24 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena) A standup comedian for more than 20 years, Joe Rogan sells out theaters internationally with his inquisitive and intense comedic style. Rogan is host of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” a twice-weekly long form conversation with guests that is one of the most popular comedy podcasts on iTunes. Fans can watch the podcast on Ustream and the podcast can also be heard on Sirius XM’s “The Virus” channel. Tickets are available at icehousecomedy.com.

-PASADENA