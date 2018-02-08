A Weekend of Fun Activities for All Ages

February 8th, 2018 by Temple City Tribune

Return to the thrilling days of yester-year with One Book, One City at the Sierra Madre Public Library. Delight in a lively recording of Jean Shepherd reading one of his delightful radio plays, followed by a group discussion on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at 6:00 pm at the Sierra Madre Public Library. Enjoy light snacks from your childhood.

Then, stay tuned the next day, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at 11:00 am for Adult Craft. Have some fun making old-time valentine cards.

Come back after lunch for Classic Game Day from 1:00 am to 5:00 pm. Fun for everyone with games popular in the 1930’s including Monopoly, Sorry, The Game of Life, Scrabble, Chutes & Ladders, Chess, and Checkers. Light snacks from the era provided for your tasting pleasure.

One Book, One City 2018, is a month of entertaining and enlightening programs centered on In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd. Jean Shepherd was a master writer who spun the materials of his 1930’s all-American childhood into comic art. In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash is a peak of his achievement and speaks across generations. Light-hearted and funny, the beloved, classic is a collection of short stories and includes chapters combined into the popular Christmas movie A Christmas Story.

Other entertaining activities this month are:

-Thursday, February 15 at 11:00 am Third Thursday Book Club

-Wednesday, February, 21 at 7:00 pm Rich Procter presents, The Golden Age of Radio, a fun and illuminating look back at the hugely popular radio programs of yesteryear.

-Friday, February 23 at 6 pm Teen ComedySportz –Improv workshop for teens. Improv and comedy techniques for all skill-levels. Registration is required.

-Wednesday, February 28 at 7:00 pm. Ugly Lamp Contest & movie A Christmas Story. Bring your ugliest lamp to the Library to win a prize.

Read, Discover, Connect @ Sierra Madre Public Library, 440 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. Sierra Madre, CA 91024, (626) 355-7186, Text (626) 662-1254, www.cityofsierramadre.com/services/library.