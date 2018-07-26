Ask Foundation Hosts 7th Annual Jeffrey Dempsey, Jr. Memorial Am/Jam Skateboarding Competition

July 26th, 2018 by Temple City Tribune

The Action Sports Kids (ASK) Foundation will host its 7th Annual Jeffery Dempsey Jr. Memorial AM/JAM Skate Boarding Competition, July 28 at 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at McBride Skate Park, 1550 MLK Blvd. This year’s event is sponsored by the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The “Jeffery Dempsey Jr. Memorial AM/JAM” was the idea of Jeffery’s Mom, Anitra Dempsey to remember her son who succumbed to injuries sustained after a street skateboarding accident. Anitra has been an employee of the City of Long Beach for more than 20 years and is a highly respected community leader.

“It has been an honor to support the Dempsey family in remembering Jeff Jr. Over the years I feel like family to the Dempsey’s,” says former Long Beach city councilman Mike Donelon, Founder/Exec. Dir. of ASK Foundation.

The competition is ASK Foundation’s premier event that recognizes youth who have made a difference in their community through skateboarding.

“It is simple. Skate parks save lives. I am humbled to have the support of Action Sports Kids (ASK) to honor the life and legacy of my son, Jeffery Dempsey, Jr., who was an awesome athlete and a noble community steward. I am grateful to all sponsors, including the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, for helping spread the message of sports safety. Thank you, Mike Donelon, for making this possible,” stated Anitra Dempsey.

The event is free for spectators and athletes. Athletes categories are 13 and under, 14 and up, and Expert.