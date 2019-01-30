Five Acres Receives Generous $100k Grant from S. Mark Taper Foundation

Family and child services nonprofit Five Acres has received a generous $100,000 grant from the S. Mark Taper Foundation. The unrestricted grant will be used to support Five Acres’ operational programs supporting safety, well-being and permanent family solutions for abused and neglected children.

The grant was awarded in December 2018 and will be applied over a one year period. Programs supported include foster care, adoption, short-term therapeutic residential treatment for foster youth and mental and behavioral services for vulnerable families in Southern California. The grant directly impacts the 9,700 children and families Five Acres serves to prevent family separation and to secure loving, permanent homes for the more than 20,000 children in Los Angeles living in foster care today.

The S. Mark Taper Foundation, founded in 1989, is a private family foundation dedicated to enhancing the quality of people’s lives by supporting nonprofit organizations and their work in our communities. This gift is the fourth awarded to Five Acres by the S. Mark Taper Foundation, totaling $375,000 in support since 1997.