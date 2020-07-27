Foothill Unity Center Needs Donations for Back to School Drive

Due to COVID-19, Foothill Unity Center is unable to host its traditional back to school event but they are determined to ensure that local students are prepared to start the new school year on a positive note. The back to school event will be incorporated into their weekly food distributions from Aug. 3-7. To register, families at or below 150% of the national poverty level living within their 11-city service area (Altadena, Arcadia, Azusa, Baldwin Park, Bradbury, Duarte, Irwindale, Monrovia, Pasadena, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena and Temple City) can call (626) 358-3486.

Foothill Unity Center has set a goal of supporting 2,000 TK-college students in low-income families. Donations can be dropped off at either the Monrovia (790 W. Chestnut Ave.) or Pasadena center (191 N. Oak Ave.). Needed supplies include:

Monetary donations.

Brand new backpacks (no blue or red).

Blue and black pens.

College and wide ruled filler paper.

Pencils.

Crayons in a 24 pack.

Markers.

Colored pencils.

Eraser packs and erasers.

Compositions books.

Spiral notebooks.

Three-ring binders.

Folders.

12-inch rulers.

There are also volunteer opportunities to sort and distribute supplies. Volunteers must wear masks and will have their temperatures checked before being allowed to enter the facility.