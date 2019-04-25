Free Oil Filter & Motor Oil Recycling Event in Covina

Everyone is invited to take their used motor oil and used oil filters in exchange for a free new oil filter to the AutoZone, located at 21356 E. Arrow Highway, this Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Recycling motor oil and filters helps save our environment and keeps our water clean. So, don’t miss out – it is now easier for you to keep your car running smoothly and efficiently.