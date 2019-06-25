Join the Largest Community Blood Drive in the Inland Empire

Help save lives through the gift of blood

The Intl. WeLoveU Foundation has partnered with LifeStream Blood Bank to host a community blood drive on June 30, 2019 in San Bernardino, California. The event will be held at the National Orange Show Events Center, 690 S. Arrowhead Ave, Gate 9, San Bernardino, CA 92408. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and finish at 4:30 p.m.

Over 1,000 volunteers from all over California have already pre-registered for the event, with some coming from as far as Visalia and Santa Rosa, and even more expected to participate. The blood drive will provide vital blood donations to more than 80 Southern California hospitals and medical facilities in six counties.

“Volunteer service is neither far away nor grand. We must not turn away from those who are faced with difficulties. If we go to them and encourage them, sharing even the smallest thing with them, we can feel true happiness and joy,” said Zahng Gil-Jah, Chairwoman of the Intl. WeLoveU Foundation.

With this in mind, the mission of WeLoveU is to create a happier and healthier society by promoting unity and fellowship among all people. This is done through impactful environmental and social welfare initiatives carried out with the heart of a mother.

According to the World Health Organization, there is a constant need for regular blood supply because blood can be stored for only a limited time before use. Regular blood donations by a sufficient number of healthy people are needed to ensure that safe blood will be available whenever and wherever it is needed.

WeLoveU is encouraging all Inland Empire community members to join together and support this effort by donating their time and blood to save lives in the community. Sign up today to schedule your appointment. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged.