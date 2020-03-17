Los Angeles County Buildings Closed

Los Angeles County have closed all of its buildings to the public on Monday as a precautionary measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement came as Gov. Gavin Newsom directed the closure of California’s bars, brewpubs and wineries, and called on people over 65 and others at higher risk of serious complications from exposure to the virus to stay at home.

“We need to do all we can to protect the public and our employees in the midst of this expanding public health crisis,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger . “Our departments will continue to provide essential services to our residents, but it is prudent to limit public access to our facilities at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation and urge the public to follow the guidance of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.”

“Our goal is to slow the transmission of COVID-19, but we can’t do it alone,” said Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Each and every one of us, both businesses and residents, must do our part by practicing social distancing and taking common-sense infection control precautions.

“We urgently need to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in order to keep our hospitals and emergency rooms from becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients,” said Ferrer. “Flattening the curve requires conscientious social distancing efforts by all our L.A. County residents during this time of crisis. Our collective efforts during this pandemic can literally save the lives of our loved ones and most vulnerable residents.”

County hospitals and clinics remain open. Essential services from first-responders continue, and many departments continue to operating with modified services to minimize in-person contacts.

Los Angeles County libraries and museums are also closed, along with every school district in the county.

Residents should go to lacounty.gov/covid19/ for up-to-date information on closures, and can also find information on each County department’s website. Contact the County Emergency Operations Center/Joint Information Center for more information at (424) 241-3775.