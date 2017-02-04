Mass and Healing Service at St. Luke Church

February 4th, 2017 by Temple City Tribune

St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Community in Temple City will celebrate a Charismatic Mass with a Healing Service on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 9 a.m. in the church. Pastor Mark A. Strader will be the celebrant. The focus of this unique mass is healing. The celebrant and prayer team members are instruments that the Lord uses to provide a prayerful environment for needs such as physical, spiritual or emotional healing, a relationship problem, or help to forgive. Everyone is welcome.

The mass is sponsored by the parish’s Servants of God Prayer Community. On-site parking available. Located at 5501 Cloverly Ave., Temple City. For more information, call the Pastoral Office at (626) 291-5900 or visit www.stluketemplecity.org.