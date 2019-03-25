Register to Compete in the 76th Temple City Camellia Festival Theme Contest

Do you want to be a part of Temple City history? Are you between the ages of five and 18 years old and reside within the boundaries of either the City of Temple City or the Temple City Unified School District? Then you can participate in the 76th Temple City Camellia Festival!

The Theme Contest Winners will win cash prizes, and the Theme Winner will ride down Las Tunas Drive in his/her own car, be part of the Royal Court Coronation, open the Carnival with our Royal Court, and be invited to the Camellia Festival Kick Off Breakfast and Parade Luncheon.

Judging is divded up into two divisions. Division I includes children from five years to 12 years age on April 29, 2019. Division II includes teenagers from the age of 13 years to 18 years on April 29, 2019.

Second place in each division will receive $25 Cash reward. First place in each division will earn $50. The theme winner will receive a $100 Cash Prize and will ride in Camellia Parade

Applications are available at City Hall, Live Oak Park, and www.CamelliaFestival.org. The Deadline for entry is April 29, 2019 at 6:00 pm. Information regarding Camellia Festival events and opportunities can be found at the City of Temple City Website, the Camellia Festival website at CamelliaFestival.org or by contacting the Festival Office at (626) 285-2171 extension 4030 or by email to Festival Director, Dawn Tarin at dtarin@templecity.us.