Union Station to Host Webinar on Systemic Racism and the Housing Crisis in San Gabriel Valley

The housing crisis in the San Gabriel Valley is the result of decades of broken and racist systems — housing discrimination, income inequality, disparities in the justice system, generational poverty and lack of access to opportunity — have led the area to this unacceptable truth: Black people are four times more likely to experience homelessness than other groups.

The country is finally having vital conversations but how do we go beyond talk and take action for real change? How can we make a difference in the San Gabriel Valley?

Join Union Station Homeless Services for the inaugural webinar of Changing the Narrative Series: Systemic Racism and the Housing Crisis to be held on Tuesday, July 7, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook Live.

Visit unionstationhs.org/cns1 for more information and to register. Space in Zoom is limited. The webinar will be livestreamed on Facebook Live. All are welcome.

A panel of experts will hold a dynamic discussion with a question and answer session on “What can you do as a community member to be a catalyst for change?” Featured speakers include: