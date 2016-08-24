Wanted: Temple Station Deputies Want Citizens to Attend Open House

August 24th, 2016 by Temple City Tribune

On Saturday Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Temple Sheriff Station will hold a 90-year celebration, which includes an open house.

This free event will allow you to take a tour inside Temple Sheriff Station, visit the many booths, and enjoy free hot dogs and drinks. Come on out and see Aero, TST, K-9,

Fleet, Narco, Recruitment, Star Unit, Shakey Quakey Trailer, AMR, Search and Rescue, Posse, Young Marines, and much, much more.

Temple Station deputies proudly patrol: Bradbury, Duarte, Rosemead, Sierra Madre, South El Monte, Temple City, in addition to the unincorporated areas of Monrovia, Arcadia, Pasadena, and North San Gabriel.

Temple Sheriff’s Station is also accepting applications for their “Volunteer on Patrol” (VOP) program. VOPs are residents of the communities they patrol and provide an invaluable resource for the Temple Sheriff’s Station. VOPs are an extra set of eyes and ears for the station, much like a mobile Neighborhood Watch Program.