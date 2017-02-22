Temple City Police Blotters: Feb. 14 – Feb. 18

February 21st, 2017 by Temple City Tribune

Feb. 14

A Commercial Burglary occurred between 4 a.m. – 4:10 a.m., in the 9500 block of Lower Azusa Road. Someone smashed a glass door and stole money.

A Grand Theft occurred between 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., in the 6200 block of Golden West Avenue. Someone stole two bicycles from a front yard.

Feb. 16

A Residential Burglary occurred between Feb. 12, 11:30 a.m. – Feb. 16, 11:32 a.m., in the 6100 block of Encinita Avenue. Someone broke a window and stole property.

A Stolen Vehicle occurred at 8 a.m., in the 5000 block of Rosemead Boulevard.

A Vandalism occurred at 2:30 p.m., in the 9600 block of Longden Avenue. Someone smashed a car window.

A Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent arrest of a MA/63 was made at 3:30 a.m, in the 4800 block of Temple City Boulevard. The suspect had stolen a car from someone he knew and was arrested a short time later.

A Residential Burglary occurred at 6:44 p.m., in the 5700 block of Golden West Avenue. Someone pryed open a window and stole property.

A Residential Burglary occurred at 6:55 p.m., in the 9200 block of Blackley Street. Someone forced open the rear door and stole property.

Feb. 17

A Commercial Burglary occurred between 4:01 a.m. – 4:10a.m., in the 9600 block of Las Tunas Drive. Someone shattered a glass door, but nothing was taken.

A Vehicle Burglary occurred between Feb. 16, at 10 p.m. – Feb. 17, at 7:30 a.m., in the 4800 block of Rio Hondo Avenue. Someone entered a vehicle and stole property.

Feb. 18

A Petty Theft arrest of a MH/23 was made at 1:41 a.m., in the 8800 block of Longden Avenue. Deputies arrested the suspect, who possessed the victim’s stolen property.