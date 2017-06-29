Temple City Police Blotters: June 20 – June 24

June 29th, 2017 by Temple City Tribune

June 20

Between 10:51 p.m. on June 19 and 2:00 p.m. on June 20, a laundry room burglary occurred in the 5600 block of Temple City Boulevard. Someone entered an apartment complex laundry room and stole coins from the washer and dryer.

Between 11 p.m. on June 19 and 12 a.m. on June 20, a residential burglary occurred in the 10500 block of Key West Street. Someone broke a door window and stole property.

Between 5:30pm and 10pm, a residential burglary occurred in the 6100 block of Loma Avenue. Someone forced entry and stole property.

Between 1:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred in the 5000 block of Rosemead Boulevard. Someone shattered a window and stole property.

June 22

Between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., a petty theft occurred in the 6200 block of Temple City Boulevard. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole property. .

June 23

Between 6:30 a.m. on June 22 and 3 p.m. on June 23, a petty theft occurred in the 5000 block of Agnes Avenue. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole property.

Between 7 p.m. on June 22 and 5 p.m. on June 23, a petty theft occurred in the 9800 block of Hallwood Drive. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole property.

At 5:54 p.m., a Shoplifting & Possession of Narcotics Paraphernalia arrest of a FH/18 and a MH/30 was made in the 5600 block of Rosemead Boulevard. The suspects entered the location, took a number of items and exited without paying. The male suspect possessed narcotics paraphernalia.

At 9:25 a.m., a residential burglary occurred in the 5900 block of Burton Avenue. The victim heard knocking on his front door, but ignored it. A short time later, he heard a noise in his bedroom and saw a person’s arm trying to unlock the window from inside. The victim shouted and the suspect fled.

Between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred in the 4500 block of Ellis Lane. Someone smashed a window and stole property.

Between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., a residential burglary occurred in the 4900 block of Rio Hondo Avenue. Someone entered a residence through an unlocked window and stole property.

June 24

At 3:03 p.m., a shoplifting arrest of a FH/45 was made in the 5500 block of Rosemead Boulevard. The suspect took items from the shelves, concealed them, and exited without paying.