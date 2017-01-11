Two People Stabbed in Temple City – Victims Rushed to Area Hospital

January 11th, 2017 by Temple City Tribune

Around 12:05 Wednesday LASD responded to 6024 Temple City Blvd., with reports of two individuals stabbed and seriously wounded. Temple Station watch commander Lopez, told Beacon Media that the victims were transported to area hospitals with conditions unknown.

There are unconfirmed reports that there was a carjacking and the victims, one male and one woman, have died as a result of the stabbings.