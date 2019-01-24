2019 Scholarships Available to Eligible Local National Panhellenic Scholars

Applications are now available for the San Gabriel Valley Alumnae Panhellenic Association’s (SGVAPA) scholarships. The SGVAPA is affiliated with the National Panhellenic Conference and seeks to nurture healthy fraternity and sorority communities.

Scholarships are available for outstanding sorority women who are permanent residents or reside in the San Gabriel Valley. The scholarship amount is a minimum of $1,000. Requirements for applicants are:

must be a sophomore or junior in fall 2019.

must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

must have membership in good standing of a National Panhellenic Sorority.

Complete information is available at here. Click on Scholarship Award Opportunities to reach the scholarship link where more information about the scholarship can be found. The application deadline is March 31, 2019, and awards will be presented in the June of 2019. For questions, contact Elaine Jeffers at cjjesj@verizon.net.