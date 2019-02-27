Deadline Fast Approaching for These 4 Scholarships

The Taiwanese American Scholarship Fund (TASF), the Cathay Bank Foundation, Royal Business Bank, and Mega Bank are offering scholarships for the fall of 2019. The deadline to apply for all scholarships listed here is Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:59 p.m.

2019 Taiwanese American Scholarship Fund

TASF is focused on helping economically-challenged Taiwanese American youth fulfill their dreams of obtaining higher education. This year, TASF will give ten $5,000 scholarships to students of Taiwanese descent planning to attend a university/college in the fall of 2019 and first year college students continuing their education in the fall of 2019.

Eligibility:

U.S. citizen or U.S. permanent resident and direct blood descendant of a Taiwanese citizen.

High school senior or first year college student residing in the U.S.

Plan to attend a university or college as a first or second year full-time student in the fall of 2019 (If selected, high school seniors must submit college acceptance letter for verification.)

Have a minimum cumulative unweighted high school/college GPA of 3.0.

Have a household income at or below the federal/state/county low income level (Must be able to show 2017 or 2018 tax return should applicant be selected for award.)

The scholarship is open to all majors.

For more information and to apply, visit TAScholarshipFund.org.

2019 Cathay Bank Scholarship Program

Cathay Bank Foundation is committed to supporting youth residing in its business service territories to fulfill their dreams of obtaining a higher education and will award twenty $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors planning to attend college as full-time, degree-seeking students beginning in the fall of 2019.

Eligibility:

High school seniors who reside in California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington

Plan to attend a U.S. accredited four-year college/ university or a community college in the state of California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, or Washington as a first year student in the fall of 2019. (If selected, must provide college acceptance letter for verification.)

Have a minimum cumulative unweighted high school GPA of 3.0.

Have a household income at or below the low income level. (If selected, must provide 2017 or 2018 tax return for verification.)

The scholarship is open to all majors and there is no ethnicity requirement.

Employees of Cathay Bank and their immediate family members are not eligible to apply.

For more information and to apply, visit apcf.org/2019-cathay-bank-scholarship-program.

2019 Royal Business Bank Scholarship Program

Royal Business Bank is committed to supporting economically-challenged youth residing in its business service territories to fulfill their dreams of obtaining a higher education. This year they will award twenty-five $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors planning to attend college as full-time, degree seeking students in the fall of 2019.

Eligibility:

High school seniors who reside in Los Angeles County, Orange County, Ventura County and Clark County – Nevada, and New York City.

Plan to attend a U.S. accredited four-year college/university or California/Nevada/New York community college as a first year student in the fall of 2019. (If selected, must submit college acceptance letter for verification.)

Have a minimum cumulative unweighted high school GPA of 3.0.

Have a household income at or below county low income level. (Must be able to show 2017 or 2018 tax return should applicant be selected for award.)

This scholarship is open to all majors and there is no ethnicity requirement.

Employees of Royal Business Bank and their immediate family members are not eligible to apply.

For more information and to apply, visit apcf.org/2019-royal-business-bank-scholarship-program.

2019 Mega Bank Scholarship Program

Mega Bank is committed to supporting economically-challenged youth residing in its business service territories to fulfill their dreams of obtaining a higher education and will award ten $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors planning to attend college as full-time, degree-seeking students in the fall of 2019.

Eligibility:

High school seniors who reside in Los Angeles County and Orange County.

Plan to attend a U.S. accredited four-year college/ university or a community college in the state of California as a first year student in the fall of 2019. (If selected, must submit college acceptance letter for verification.)

Have a minimum cumulative unweighted high school GPA of 3.0.

Have a household income at or below the low income level. (Must be able to show 2017 or 2018 tax return should applicant be selected for award.)

The scholarship is open to all majors and there is no ethnicity requirement.

Employees of Mega Bank and their immediate family members are not eligible to apply.

For more information and to apply, visit apcf.org/2019-mega-bank-scholarship-program.