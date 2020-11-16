Free After-School Programs Offered at L.A. County Parks

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is offering free outdoor after-school programs designed for school-age children in first through sixth grade, operating Tuesday through Friday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Trained staff are focused on every child having a memorable experience and making friends, by encouraging creativity and an appreciation for fun and fitness.

Activities offered range from cheerleading, arts and crafts, sports drills and fitness, to environment, science, technology, engineering, arts and math. All public health COVID-19 guidelines are strictly implemented and followed. Group sizes are limited to 12 children per two staff members, so space is limited.

All children are required to wear masks, have a fillable water bottle, a snack, always wear comfortable shoes and clothes, and maintain 6 feet of physical distance. Afternoon snacks will also be provided. Reservations can be made at reservations.lacounty.gov.