Young Adults With Special Needs Plan for the Future

Frostig Center hosts Transition Fair

Teenagers and young adults with special needs and their families are invited to attend The Frostig Center’s annual Transition Fair and connect with two dozen agencies that can help with college, career and independent living.

The event will be held at The Frostig Center on Friday, Oct. 19 from 1 – 3 p.m. During that time, participants can visit with representatives from each agency and collect a wealth of information.

“Young people with learning challenges and their families have many options to consider as they plan for life after high school,” said Jennifer Quirina, the transition director at Frostig School. “We organize the Transition Fair every year to help families get the most out of the resources that are available in Southern California and beyond.”

The participating organizations fall into one of three categories—job readiness and vocational programs, independent living programs, and colleges and support programs.

Representatives from a half dozen local community colleges will be on hand to explain the support services that are available to students with learning challenges. Landmark College, a Vermont school that serves students with dyslexia, ADHD, autism spectrum disorder and other learning differences, will also be attending.

Other participating organizations include Ability First, Actors for Autism, Exceptional Minds, Disability Rights California, Los Angeles Conservation Corps, Tierra del Sol Foundation, and Eastern Los Angeles Regional Center.

For additional information, call (626) 791-1255 or visit The Frostig Center website at frostigschool.org.