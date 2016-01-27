72nd Temple City Camellia Festival

January 27th, 2016 by Temple City Tribune

Hometown Pride is the theme for the 72nd Temple City Camellia Festival, which will take place from Friday, Feb. 26 to Sunday Feb. 28. The parade will take place Saturday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. with former NASA Astronaut Steve Lindsey as Grand Marshal and former Festival Director and current city Councilmember Nanette Fish as Honorary Grand Marshal.

– New Carnival:

This year, Guadagno & Sons will be providing rides and games for the enjoyment of all. Presale tickets are available online at www.TheFunCarnival.Com until Thursday, Feb. 25, and will be available for purchase at city hall and Live Oak Park.

– Entertainment:

Entertainment will take place every day, provided by many local groups and organizations, with evening concerts in the Performing Arts Pavilion:

Friday: Hometown Band “Totally Hip Replacements.”

Saturday: Eagles Tribute Band “The Long Run.”

Sunday: Swing, ballads & bop with “Centre Street Jazz.”

– Temple City High School Mini-Reunion:

The Saturday evening gathering has become a new Camellia Festival tradition, looked forward to weeks in advance. Show up and see who else is feeling nostalgic!

– Food Truck Friday: Back by popular demand will be a host of food trucks parked along Golden West starting off the Carnival with a flavor bonanza!

Information regarding Camellia Festival events and opportunities can be found at the City of Temple City Website (www.ci.temple-city.ca.us/), the Camellia Festival Website (www.CamelliaFestival.org), by contacting the Festival Office at (626) 285-2171, extension 4030, or via email to Festival Director Dawn Tarin at dtarin@templecity.us.